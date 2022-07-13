FNS says OpTic will “need a break” after Valorant Masters

Declan Mclaughlin . 51 minutes ago

OpTic Gaming have not had much in the way of a break since the start of the Valorant Champions Tour circuit their IGL Pujan “FNS” Mehta said in a post-match press conference at Masters Copenhagen.

In a post-match interview on the broadcast, he revealed that the time had only had about a week break in the past six months.

FNS lamented how because OpTic continued to win the events in the circuit, that his team was not afforded a break before events like Valorant Masters. He also pointed out that as the reigning champions, his team needs to be ahead of the game constantly as other squads will be watching their tape.

“We’re gonna need a break after this event let me put it that way,” FNS said.

“It’s definitely tough. It’s not burnout, in terms of just playing the game all the time. It’s that when you’re competing against such strong teams, so consistently, and there’s always something on the line. It’s always something in terms of the schedule where we have to play, basically, every single day.”

Valorant pros continue to criticize the VCT circuit

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games OpTic Gaming had two weeks between qualifying and playing at Masters Copenhagen.

FNS said that the only way that the team has been able to continue to iterate is to have their coach work extended hours to keep their tactics fresh and new. That kind of pressure not only on their coach’s mental, but the team’s as well.

“It’s very, very hard to keep our mentals the same when you don’t get an extended break. Essentially, when you get knocked out you have you have the reward of being able to go back and kind of study and see what you did wrong and then when you win you have no time. So weird,” FNS said.

Other pros at the event have also said they have had the same problem leading up to the event.

LOUD, the Brazilian representative who OpTic played for the title at Stage 1 Masters and knocked out of the Stage 2 tournament on July 12, said they had about a week after between Stage 1 and Stage 2 to take a break.

“We ended up getting back from Iceland and within five days were back to playing and training and there was not much time to properly rest,” LOUD’s Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi said in a post-game press conference.

Pros are now moving towards the end of the VCT circuit as after Masters Copenhagen, they will play in either their region Last Chance Qualifier tournament in August or compete at Valorant Champions in December.