LOUD Saadhak reflects on Masters Copenhagen loss: “last time we were pushed this hard was against OpTic”

Declan Mclaughlin . 3 hours ago

LOUD lost their first match at Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen against Latin American squad KRÜ Esports marking their first loss of the stage, the match was their toughest series of games since their Masters Iceland Grand Final against OpTic Gaming according to their IGL Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro.

The Argentinian leader said that the team didn’t underestimate their opponent’s, who have yet to lose internationally to a Brazilian team, but that they went into the game without the same kind of preparation and that they felt too comfortable.

“We didn’t feel the pressure and as a player I think feeling the pressure and feeling uncomfortable, It’s really good,” Saadhak said in a post-match interview with Dexerto. “We didn’t feel that and that made us played really bad… it was more of a mental gap.”

LOUD had good reason to not feel uncomfortable going into their match against KRÜ as the Brazilian team had not dropped a map, going 16-0 in their home region.

The last time the team lost a map was against OpTic at Masters Reykjavík where the team lost in the Grand Final 3-0.

“The last time we were pushed this hard was against OpTic I think, so yeah, that goes to show why it happened when it happen,” the LOUD IGL said.

LOUD is the most successful Brazilian team in Valorant history

LOUD itself is monikered as a super team from Brazil, but the team and coaches have been critical of the region and its approach to practice along with playstyle. Teams in the region have gotten better in VCT Stage 2, according to Saadhak, but they need more experience in the FPS genre.

“We need more experience in FPS,” the LOUD player said. “I know it sounds crazy because we are like the region for FPS. But, we have players from other games, we don’t have that many players from [Counter-Strike], like in NA or in EU. So yeah, we kind of have to learn all over again. Maybe we just need a little bit of off time.”

Unlike the regions Saadhak mentioned, Brazilian organizations historically don’t hire much staff behind the scenes like assistant coaches or analysts to the same extent. LOUD themselves have a coach and an analyst at Masters Copenhagen.

“If we had, I don’t know, let’s say two analysts, a coach, and an assistant coach, everything will be even easier. I think for Brazil that is really true. We all need to start paying attention to the staff part,” Saadhak said.

LOUD will now have to find that uncomfortable feeling again in the lower bracket as they are set to start their next match on July 12 against either Guild Esports or a rematch of the previous Masters final in OpTic.