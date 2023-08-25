Fnatic Chronicle’s flawless international streak comes to an end at Valorant Champions 2023

With Fnatic’s loss to LOUD in the lower bracket semifinal at Valorant Champions 2023, Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov’s streak of international Grand Final appearances comes to an end.

Chronicle is the winningest professional Valorant player, holding three VCT international tournament trophies and an insane streak of international Grand Final appearances.

With Fnatic, the Russian player has played in and won VCT LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Tokyo. Before joining Fnatic for the 2023 season, Chronicle played on Gambit Gaming and made two international tournament Grand Finals.

The squad won Masters Berlin and placed second at Valorant Champions in 2021.

With his current team’s loss to LOUD in the lower bracket semifinal of Valorant Champions 2023, Chronicle’s streak of appearing in the final match of every international event he attends has come to an end.

Chronicle fails to make Valorant Champions 2023 Grand Final with Fnatic

Fnatic and the Russian star have been the best team in professional Valorant for almost the entire 2023 season. The team’s previous international loss came during Valorant Champions 2023 at the hands of LOUD, who Fnatic beat in the Grand Final of VCT LOCK//IN, in the first round of the playoff stage.

Liu YiCun/Riot Games Fnatic’s IGL after losing to LOUD at Valorant Champions.

Chronicle has not been to every VCT international event he could have attended in his career. The former Gambit player missed out on every Masters tournament, and Valorant Champions, in 2022 as his squad fell off hard in terms of performance.

With Fnatic, however, Chronicle has continued his excellent supportive play and helped the squad to two international trophies along with a VCT EMEA playoff second-place finish. Fnatic also went undefeated during the VCT EMEA regular season.

Fnatic ends the season with only three match losses to its name and one of the best runs Valorant esports has seen so far.