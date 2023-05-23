Fnatic Boaster targets Cloud9 for VCT Masters Tokyo: “I just want to knock out another NA team”

In a press conference ahead of the VCT EMEA playoffs, Fnatic captain Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett named Cloud9 as a team that he wants to face at VCT Masters Tokyo.

Fnatic has not had trouble dispatching VCT Americas teams this year. The EMEA squad eliminated Sentinels, FURIA Esports, 100 Thieves and LOUD en route to lifting the VCT LOCK//IN trophy to start off 2023.

In previous years, Fnatic had a mixed record against North American teams. The team famously lost to Sentinels twice at Masters Reykjavík in 2021 as the North American team claimed the first VCT trophy. Fnatic was also knocked into the lower bracket at Valorant Champions 2022 by XSET and went 1-1 in series against 100 Thieves in the tournament.

Fnatic are one of the favorites from EMEA to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo. The squad won VCT LOCK//IN and went undefeated during the VCT EMEA regular season to earn the top seed heading into the playoff stage. As such, they require only one victory to secure a spot at the Japanese event.

Cloud9 Cloud9 signed two players to replace Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina and Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker as the organization dropped both after VCT LOCK//IN.

Boasters calls out Cloud9 ahead of VCT Masters Tokyo

In a press conference ahead of the VCT EMEA playoff stage, Boaster was asked who he thinks his main competition will be if he qualifies for VCT Masters Tokyo. The Fnatic captain used the question to target Cloud9 as fans have been clamoring for the top VCT Americas squad to take on European competition.

“I’d like to play Cloud9 mainly because so many people have been talking and whatnot about Cloud9 vs. EMEA. I’d love to play them because, I don’t know, I just want to knock out another NA team personally,” Boaster said.

NAVI’s Kyrylo ‘ANGE1’ Karasov also chimed in and said he would also like to take on some of the VCT Americas teams.

“I also would like to test some of the Americas teams because they look strong. When they play each other, you know,” ANGE1 said with a laugh.

Cloud9 and Fnatic have only matched up against each other once, at Valorant Champions 2021, and Fnatic took the match 2-1. Both teams had completely different lineups at the time, with only Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev and Boaster remaining on Fnatic, and Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf and Erick ‘Xeppaa’ Bach still playing for Cloud9.

Cloud9, like Fnatic in EMEA, have been on a winning streak in VCT Americas. The team won their last seven regular season matches and earned one of the top seeds going into the playoff stage. Their only defeat came in Week 2 against LOUD, who lost 2-3 to Fnatic in the VCT LOCK//IN finals.

While Boaster has hyped up the potential top-seed matchup, both teams still need to win their upcoming matches to reach the international tournament.