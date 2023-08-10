Fnatic Boaster dons “white knight” title, challenges “villains” EG at Valorant Champions

Fnatic and Evil Geniuses are both through to the playoff stage of Valorant Champions and the European team’s IGL has issued a challenge to the “villains” of the tournament.

Evil Geniuses have been branded as the “villains” of Valorant Champions due to their in-game antics and uncensored interviews about their thoughts on other teams and regions at the event.

The VCT Masters Tokyo runners-up don’t just talk trash, they can back it up as well as the VCT Americas squad breezed through its group to qualify for the playoff stage. Fnatic, the Masters Tokyo champions, also qualified for the next stage of the event after defeating ZETA DIVISION and Bilibili Gaming 2-0.

The two teams seem to be headed on a collision course following their battles at the Tokyo tournament, but fans will have to wait and see if the two squads will match up against each other after the group stage.

However, it seems like Fnatic is more than happy to go up against their North American counterparts for the third time this year.

Fnatic situation themselves as the “heroes” of Valorant Champions

In an interview after their match against BLG, Fnatic’s IGL, Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, issued a challenge to Evil Geniuses and dubbed his side the “heroes” of the tournament.

“For my Chinese brethren, I will take EG and I’d like to teabag them and I’d like to shoot their heads as well you know,” Boaster said.

“If they want to be the villains then I’m that white knight, baby.”

The moniker for Fnatic seems appropriate as the European side is more comfortable making jokes and playing things out in the server than trash-talking before or after the match.

Fans will have to wait a while for this potential matchup, however, as the group stage for Valorant Champions is still ongoing. The playoff stage for the event is set to start on August 15 as the eight remaining teams will battle for the world championship trophy.