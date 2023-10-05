Fnatic Boaster crowned the most clutch player of VCT 2023

Fnatic superstar Jake “Boaster” Howlett was the most clutch player in VALORANT Champions tour.

There’s more than one way to be a clutch player on a VALORANT team. From utility usage to winning one on ones, there are numerous situations where a player can be considered “clutch.”

VALORANT has an in-game metric that they use to determine a clutch. A “clutch” is when the last player alive on a team wins the round. This is typically when the odds of winning are lower such as one on two or more.

Teams should watch out for Boaster in 2024

Boaster had a 31% clutch rating through 2023, winning 16 of the 51 clutch situations he was put in. This includes the regular season matches as well as tournament events.

Only winning 31% of clutches may seem low to the average person. However, Boaster was the most clutch player throughout the franchise. This includes all of Americas, EMEA and Pacific as well as international events.

On top of his clutch ability, Boaster is also the in-game leader for Fnatic. He’s led multiple teammates to victory and is coming off his most successful year so far. Fnatic walked away with two international wins at the VCT LOCK IN as well as Masters Tokyo later in the year.

The tenured Fnatic player is the longest standing member for the team, having joined the organization back in 2021. Despite being one of the oldest players still competing in VCT, Boaster continues to impress.

With the team sticking together for the 2024 season, Boaster will continue to lift his team up and reinstate his title as the most clutch player in 2024.