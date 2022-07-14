Fnatic coach says team is playing better ‘unscripted’ at VCT Masters

Declan Mclaughlin . 48 minutes ago

Fnatic notched their first win at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, 2-0 over FunPlus Phoenix with their new lineup after going through changes after bombing out at Stage 1 Masters. The team’s new lineup is a big reason for the win and their success across VCT Stage 2 according to their head coach Jacob ‘mini’ Harris.

“When the rounds break down in those weird ways, we don’t have to like go on our scripts, we’re playing a lot better unscripted,” mini said in a post-game press conference.

In VCT Stage 2, Fnatic brought on Turkish youngster Emir Ali ‘Alfajer’ Beder and also signed Enzo ‘Enzo’ Mestari, who was their substitute player at VCT Masters 1.

These new players have attributed to Fnatic’s winning ways since their trip to Iceland, where mini previously said that the team relied too much on their system, or script.

“We can just kill more people because our firepower is upgraded in my opinion, and secondly we play situations a bit smarter because we have a smarter team,” the head coach said.

Alfajer is the player that brings the extra firepower, dropping 25 kills across both maps in his LAN debut, and Enzo brings the intelligence and another level of support to the team’s IGL, mini said.

Fnatic has yet to win a Masters trophy despite coming close before. Before the squad was signed, as the free agent team SUMN FC, they were in the Grand Final of the First Strike: Europe tournament but lost out to Team Heretics.

Fnatic was also in the Grand Final of the first Valorant international LAN and lost to Sentinels 3-0. While the squad has changed since then, the remaining players from those lineups are Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, James ‘Mistic’ Orfila and mini, the team is still hungry for a title in the esport.

“We are here to win and we have a chance to fight to win this tournament,” Enzo said.