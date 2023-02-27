Fnatic Boaster calls Derke the god of Icebox at VCT LOCK//IN

Fnatic defeated 100 Thieves 2-0 at VCT LOCK//IN and saw Nikita ‘Derke’ Sirmitev dominate the second map in Icebox after an esports Twitter personality called Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk the “king” of the Valorant map.

The day before 100 Thieves took on Fnatic, esports personality Tyler Erzberger tweeted that Asuna was the king of Icebox, kicking off an absurd domino effect.

Derke responded to the tweet and went on to show why he should be considered the king of the map.

After defeating 100 Thieves in a clean 2-0 sweep, Derke said he should’ve been considered the king of the map from the start.

“I’ve been saying this, like for a year whenever [Erzberger] was tweeting about him,” Derke said in a post-match press conference. “I haven’t lost many Icebox maps. I’ve always done well since like, the first day of Icebox, and like, of course, I’m the king but I think it was obvious for almost everyone else except him.”

Fnatic’s Boaster calls Derke the god of Icebox

Other players joined the conversation and Fnatic’s IGL chimed in after Derke to cement his legacy on the map.

“He’s not the king, he’s the blooming god,” Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett said.

The team’s coach also asked who Asuna has played on LAN on Icebox that would give him any kind of title on the map. Asuna once put up 48 kills on the map in an online match in 2021 against Version1.

Erzberger commented under his original tweet after the match that he was leaving the original post up as “penance.”

Fnatic will move on at VCT LOCK//IN and are set to play against NAVI in the semifinals of the tournament on March 3. LOUD and DRX, the other semifinal match, will be played on March 2.

The two winners will then face off for the lion’s share of the prize pool and grant their region an extra slot at VCT Masters Tokyo.