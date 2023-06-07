Evil Geniuses confirm Valorant star Demon1 will play at VCT Masters Tokyo

Evil Geniuses have been handed a major boost ahead of VCT Masters Tokyo as Valorant star Demon1 will play in the tournament.

On his stream, Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov confirmed that he will be playing at VCT Masters Tokyo after getting his passport on June 6 and boarding a flight to the Japanese capital immediately afterward.

The news comes as a boost to Evil Geniuses after Demon1 was initially ruled out of the tournament. On May 22, he had stated that he wouldn’t be traveling to Japan if the team qualified and that it would be the “original roster” playing.

Article continues after ad

“I got my passport less than 20 hours ago,” he told viewers on his stream. “I came straight from Seattle. The last appointment for a passport. Here I am in Tokyo, after a long flight.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Demon1 will play at VCT Masters Tokyo

Demon1 is widely regarded as one of the most exciting Valorant talents in North America. The 20-year-old debuted for the team during the VCT Americas League Week 2 match against 100 Thieves and held on to his starting spot with impressive displays all season long.

Article continues after ad

He played a key role as Evil Geniuses recovered from a 0-2 start and finished the regular season with a 4-5 record, ultimately securing a playoff spot thanks to MIBR’s upset victory over 100 Thieves. After that match, Demon1 notably shaved his head live on stream, making good on a promise he had made prior to the series.

Evil Geniuses are in VCT Masters Tokyo’s Group B, alongside DRX, Attacking Soul Esports, and FUT Esports. In their first group match, scheduled for June 11, the team will face FUT, EMEA’s third seed.