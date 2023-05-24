EG star Valorant player shaves head live on VCT Americas after making playoffs

EG’s Valorant star player Max “Demon1” Mazanov shaved his head live on VCT Americas after promising to do so after MIBR defeated 100 Thieves in the Regular Season, which gave EG a spot in the playoffs.

VCT America’s Regular Season has wrapped up, and its playoffs are currently underway. And the final sixth spot from the Season to get into the playoffs was hotly contested by three NA teams, EG, 100 Thieves, and Sentinels.

EG hinged its playoff dreams on MIBR beating 100 Thieves in the Regular Season’s very last match. As a joke, Demon1 offered up his hair in a bet on MIBR winning the series to get EG the final playoff spot on twitter.

Amazingly, despite not being favored, MIBR won the series with EG’s Valorant players celebrating clinching a playoff spot. And it seems Demon1 made true on his promise to shave his hair off.

Right before EG’s playoffs match against NRG, the hosts decided to made sure Demon1 stayed true to his promise. In a interview segment, we can see caster Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson, also known as “egg” because of his bald head, shaving his head as he interviews him.

Demon1 shaves head in celebration of making VCT Americas playoffs

As Sideshow shaves his head, Demon1 explains the reason for his absurd bet. “MIBR should not have won that match, I’m gonna be honest,” he said of his bet.

He goes on to elaborate on the disadvantages MIBR faced before their match. “For one, they were playing with a coach, and two, we played them like a week before, and 100 Thieves were just the better team.”

“I made that tweet for impressions” he said of his betting tweet, which was purely for clout. Which Sideshow assured him, “you got impressions and you got baldness, you can get 2-in1.”

Sideshow also asked the all important question, would the bald buff work? As in the past, when Derke and Sacy went bald, they seemed to have played in their peak form.

“Oh I hope it does, I hope it does,” Demon1 said, with Sideshow ending the interview doing a quite poor shaving job.

And it seems the bald buff has worked out amazingly for EG, as they beat NRG 2-1 in a upset victory. With Demon1 at the top of the leaderboard, taking home the series MVP.