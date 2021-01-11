eUnited sign ex-Serenity Gaming roster for Valorant squad - Dexerto

After making a mark during Valorant First Strike North America, Team Serenity retired their entire squad. This veteran team has been picked up eUnited, who have announced that the roster will return under their banner.

Valorant First Strike saw a collection of different, smaller teams make a statement on the global stage. It’s one of the features that made First Strike such a unique and diverse competition.

Team Serenity were one of these teams, and they had some truly shining moments throughout the tournament. Despite this, however, they chose to retire their roster.

The roster instead decided to band together and create ex-Serenity, an orgless team that has went on to participate in B-Tier tournaments throughout the few months of it’s existence. Today, however, this exact roster has been picked up by eUnited to create their inaugural Valorant roster.

eUnited sign ex-Serenity

An announcement from the North American organization has revealed that they are entering the Valorant esports scene with a pretty familiar squad.

Read More: 5 Best Overwatch players who have switched to Valorant

One of the main aspects of this roster is the dynamic Joseph ‘Turnup’ Sicre. The former Call of Duty pro made the transition across to Valorant and has flexed his Sova and Raze skills on Future Earth.

Further to this, it introduces another new esports organization to the fray. The team have already entered CS:GO and Rocket League, so it makes a lot of sense that they’re spreading their wings into Valorant as well.

With yet another established organization making its way into the Valorant esports scene, it proves that the title really has what it takes to become the next big competitive FPS. We’ve seen the squad perform well under the ex-Serenity banner, so it’ll be interesting to see how they perform, now, under a new banner.

Only time will tell if eUnited will rise up and snatch the Valorant crown from one of the top tier teams. Either way, it’ll be exciting to see how the squad copes with the Valorant Champions Tour which is coming up later this year.