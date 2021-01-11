 eUnited sign ex-Serenity Gaming roster for Valorant squad - Dexerto
Valorant

eUnited sign ex-Serenity Gaming roster for Valorant squad

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:00

by Lauren Bergin
eunited Roster Announcement Valorant
Riot Games, eUnited

eunited

After making a mark during Valorant First Strike North America, Team Serenity retired their entire squad. This veteran team has been picked up eUnited, who have announced that the roster will return under their banner. 

Valorant First Strike saw a collection of different, smaller teams make a statement on the global stage. It’s one of the features that made First Strike such a unique and diverse competition.

Team Serenity were one of these teams, and they had some truly shining moments throughout the tournament. Despite this, however, they chose to retire their roster.

The roster instead decided to band together and create ex-Serenity, an orgless team that has went on to participate in B-Tier tournaments throughout the few months of it’s existence. Today, however, this exact roster has been picked up by eUnited to create their inaugural Valorant roster.

Valorant's Agents.
Riot Games
A new challenger has entered the Valorant fray.

eUnited sign ex-Serenity

An announcement from the North American organization has revealed that they are entering the Valorant esports scene with a pretty familiar squad.

One of the main aspects of this roster is the dynamic Joseph ‘Turnup’ Sicre. The former Call of Duty pro made the transition across to Valorant and has flexed his Sova and Raze skills on Future Earth.

Further to this, it introduces another new esports organization to the fray. The team have already entered CS:GO and Rocket League, so it makes a lot of sense that they’re spreading their wings into Valorant as well.

Valorant Champions Tour header
Riot Games
The Valorant Champions Tour will be kicking off later this year!

With yet another established organization making its way into the Valorant esports scene, it proves that the title really has what it takes to become the next big competitive FPS. We’ve seen the squad perform well under the ex-Serenity banner, so it’ll be interesting to see how they perform, now, under a new banner.

Only time will tell if eUnited will rise up and snatch the Valorant crown from one of the top tier teams. Either way, it’ll be exciting to see how the squad copes with the Valorant Champions Tour which is coming up later this year.

Esports

Cadillac backs TSM in car company’s very first esports partnership

Published: 11/Jan/2021 18:55

by Virginia Glaze
TSM partners with Cadillac
TSM / Cadilac, media.cadillac.com

Popular esports and entertainment organization Team SoloMid — more commonly known as TSM — has announced a partnership with luxury auto brand Cadillac in the car company’s first-ever esports venture.

On January 11, TSM announced its exclusive partnership with Cadillac, marking the very first time the esteemed automotive company has entered such a business venture with competitive gaming groups.

The initiative kicked has off with a special TSM jersey featuring the Cadillac logo — a swanky fit that the organization flexed in a tweet revealing their latest money move.

That’s not all; according to TSM’s press release, their newfound partnership will also include some very special features for their fans, such as “access to exclusive streaming events, custom video and social media content, and experiential events and activations at the brand new, state-of-the-art TSM Performance Center.”

It looks like there’s a lot to be excited for, and even Cadillac is jazzed to be part of the proceedings, according to GM’s Manager of Emerging Media and Partnerships, Bryan Steele.

“Cadillac is excited to enter the esports space as part of the TSM family,” Steele said of the development. “Whether on the road, or on the Rift, our organizations place an incredibly high value on innovation and craftsmanship. Given our shared values, and the pedigree of Cadillac and TSM, it was a natural fit to team up with one of the most decorated esports teams in the world.”

While TSM might be Cadillac’s first esports partnership, this isn’t the first time a luxury car brand has gotten involved with an esports group; in November 2020, Chinese car brand Haval partnered with Epic Esports Events for their EPIC League Dota 2 initiative.

Just a month prior to Haval’s own initiative, Mazda entered a deal with Hellraisers. Other auto brands similarly involved with esports include Honda with Riot Games’ LCS and Team Liquid, McLaren with DragonX, Audi with Astralis Group, and Kia with the LEC.

It seems that more and more car companies are looking to get in on the action that competitive gaming brings. Who knows — it would be really cool to see a special TSM-wrapped Cadillac someday.