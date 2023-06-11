EG jawgemo talks Masters Tokyo expectations: “We have no limit on us”

After defeating FUT Esports 2-0 in their first match at VCT Masters Tokyo, Evil Geniuses talked about the team’s expectations for the tournament.

EG swept FUT Esports 2-0 in the first match of VCT Masters Tokyo, proving that they are capable of transferring their excellent VCT Americas form onto the international stage.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold had admitted that the team was coming into the tournament with zero expectations. Until a few days earlier, the team was unsure whether it would be able to field star player Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov, who got his passport only on June 6.

When asked about the potential pressure of outside expectations, and how their perspective might have changed after the victory against FUT, EG player Alexander ‘jawgemo’ Mor reinforced his teammate’s earlier comments.

“I don’t think the expectation has gotten to any of us,” said in a post-match press conference. “I think we just have our own game, and especially our individual skill. We have no limit on us.

“Once somebody else is hyped, the rest of the team is hype, and then it just goes. It’s a domino effect. We’re always going to make sure we’re on top of each other and make sure that we have our plays correct. And if we’re not doing well, we’ll pick somebody else up and that’s why we’re a team.”

EG are playing with house money at Masters Tokyo

This phenomenon of one player hyping up the rest of the squad was on full display in Evil Geniuses’ sweep of the VCT EMEA team. The team’s IGL, Kelden ‘Boostio’ Pupello, popped off on the second map with 35 kills and was not shy about letting his teammates and the audience know he was having a good game.

According to his teammates, all that boasting and yelling on stage elevated their confidence even more.

“When he’s super loud, you know we’re winning,” Evil Geniuses’ Corbin ‘C0M’ Lee said.

EG move on to Group B’s upper bracket final, where they will face DRX on June 12. With one more series victory, the North American team will qualify for the playoff stage.