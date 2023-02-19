Brazilian fans abandon VCT LOCK//IN stadium after home team victory

Brazilian fans came out in full force in São Paulo for LOUD’s VCT LOCK//IN match against NRG Esports. After the hometown team finished their series, the venue was noticeably emptier for the second match of the day.

LOUD brought in many fans for their match against NRG Esports at VCT LOCK//IN. Riot Games’ social media highlighted the energy and blaring noise of the crowd for those watching at home. But after the series concluded, the packed venue turned into just a smattering of fans in the rafters for the second series of the day.

The second series featured Talon Esports taking on DRX. The two VCT Pacific teams have sizable fan bases in their own right, especially DRX as the South Korean team has a long history in Valorant, but it does not look like many traveled to Brazil to see them play.

Article continues after ad

VCT LOCK//IN crowd leaves after LOUD win

The home crowd for LOUD filled almost every seat in the venue and was so clamorous that one attendee’s Apple Watch warned them they might experience hearing loss due to the noise. But after the series concluded, the fans seemed to have moved outside of the arena to say goodbye to NRG and to catch a glimpse of the LOUD players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The LOUD match also had some history behind it as the NRG core has a rivalry with the Brazilian team due to their frequent matchups at international events in 2022.

DRX and Talon have little history together and the storylines coming into the match mostly centered around their individual performances and the fact that both will compete in the same international Valorant league later in 2023.

Article continues after ad

LOUD will presumably bring fans back to the venue when they continue their VCT LOCK//IN run in the playoff stage on March 2.