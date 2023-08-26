LOUD head coach comments on Valorant roster future: “It’s always good for teams to stick together”

After losing to Evil Geniuses at Valorant Champions 2023, LOUD’s head coach Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner was asked about the team’s future amid reports that the roster is set to break up during the off-season.

LOUD is headed to the off-season after placing top three at Valorant Champions 2023. The squad reportedly was dealing with internal issues heading into the tournament, with the team’s star player Erick ‘aspas’ Santos potentially exiting the squad in the off-season.

Four of the LOUD’s players, including aspas, have contracts expiring in 2023 making them free agents once the off-season period begins in September. Only Cauan ‘cauanzin’ Pereira and LOUD’s head coach have contracts extending beyond this year.

Despite the reports of internal strife, LOUD managed to put together an impressive run at Valorant Champions. The Brazilian squad qualified out of the group of death and defeated Fnatic, the winner of VCT LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo, twice.

LOUD head coach wants Valorant roster to stick together

When asked about the team’s future for the off-season and 2024, fRoD said that he would prefer to have this lineup stick together.

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games LOUD had a disappointing showing at VCT Masters Tokyo.

“I think it’s always good for teams to stick together and figure things out. Sometimes changing rosters, and changing staff is not the solution. It’s something that we’re gonna discuss, but the goal is to figure out whatever issues we have in-game and come back stronger next year,” he said in a post-match press conference.

LOUD was one of the best teams of the 2023 VCT season, placing first in the VCT Americas playoffs and second at VCT LOCK//IN along with its Valorant Champions performance. The only blemish on the squad’s record this season was Masters Tokyo where the team bombed out of the tournament in the top eight after being seeded directly into the playoff stage.

