BLG Knight calls out Boostio for comments on Chinese Valorant teams after NRG upset

Bilibili Gaming, one of the few Chinese representatives at Valorant Champions, upset NRG Esports in a 2-0 sweep in their first match of the group stage prompting BLG Knight to call out Boostio.

Bilibili Gaming has become the second Chinese squad to secure a win on the international stage in Valorant esports. The second-seeded squad from the region took down NRG in a 2-0 sweep that saw them win on Lotus 14-12 and take Split with a 13-8 scoreline.

BLG was one of the lowest-rated squads at the event, due to their lack of on-stage experience and international appearances, making the win all the more shocking.

In a post-match press conference, BLG was asked for their thoughts on recent comments made by Evil Geniuses IGL Kelden ‘Boostio’ Pupello in an appearance on Hotline League. The VCT Masters Tokyo runner-up said on the talk show that he doesn’t see a future in which China overtakes North America in Valorant esports.

“The doubts all come from the runner-up, from EG” BLG’s Liu ‘Knight’ Yuxiang said. “So it feels like if these doubts are not from Boostio, maybe Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, or like maybe Boaster was in EG then maybe they would not be the runners-up.”

BLG talks Valorant fans and pros doubting China

Not many people had BLG taking down NRG before the match started, as the North American squad was a heavy favorite to win the match. When asked about what the win meant for him and Chinese Valorant as a whole, BLG’s star Duelist Wang ‘whzy’ Haozhe thanked the fans who believed in him and called out those who didn’t.

“I believe before today’s game, most of the audience looked down on us. They underestimate us. They didn’t think we could win the game. They don’t put any expectations on us. But we proved them wrong, we proved we can win the game,” Whzy said.

BLG will continue their Valorant Champions run in the winner’s bracket while NRG will have to fight for their tournament lives in the lower bracket.