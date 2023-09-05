Jett holds strong in ranked Valorant despite nerf

Riot Games nerfed Jett almost into the ground in Valorant Patch 7.04. Despite the hit to her kit, the Duelist is still going strong in ranked play.

The high-flying Duelist Jett was grounded in Valorant Patch 7.04 as Riot Games nerfed the Agent heavily. The response from the community was swift around the nerf, with multiple players asking why she got hit with so many all at once.

The nerfs included changes to Jett’s Cloudburst, Tailwind, Updraft and Ultimate ability. The changes seemed like a death knell to the Agent as Riot was seemingly forcing players to play other Duelists with less mobility.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, that hasn’t been the case so far, according to data from post-patch ranked play. Jett has, in fact, been holding strong in terms of win rate and pick rate.

Reports of Jett’s demise in Valorant might be premature

Patch 7.04 started the next Act for the Valorant ranked season and launched a slew of new content in the game. This has caused the player base to return to ranked and casual play to get as many Battle Pass goodies as possible and also to check out the changes to current maps, and Valorant’s newest map.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With the influx of ranked matches comes data for players to pour over, including pick rates and win rates for every Agent on the Valorant roster. According to the data, from Blitz.gg, Jett has been seeing steady play at the highest level and still has a decent win rate.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Jett has been one of the most popular Valorant Agents since the game’s launch.

Across Radiant, Immortal, Ascendant and Diamond ranks, Jett has seen a noticeable decrease in pick rates between Acts after the nerfs. In Radiant Jett was picked in 18.9% of matches in pre-nerf and is now picked in 16.2% of matches post-nerf. This trend continues through the rest of the ranks with the Agent seeing an over 2% drop in pick rate.

Article continues after ad

Her win rate, however, has stayed the same in some ranks and has even climbed in others. In Radiant, the highest rank in the game, Jett’s win rate has increased from 50.2% in Act 1 to 52% in Act 2. The trend holds true in Immortal as well, with a 1% increase in her win rate from Act 1 to Act 2, with it stabilizing in Acsnendant and Diamond to being the same across both Acts.

Article continues after ad

While Jett has seemingly been tamed in ranked, without cutting her player base entirely, it has yet to be seen what the nerfs will do to her in professional play.