Shroud explains how massive Jett nerf will shake up Valorant meta

Popular Twitch streamer and former Counter-Strike pro Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has given his thoughts on the confirmed changes coming to Jett in the next Valorant Act and he belives it should shake things up a fair bit.

With a pick rate of 62.5%, Jett is undoubtedly one of the most popular agents in Valorant and has been since Riot’s first-person tactical shooter entered its beta stage back in April 2020.

However, the upcoming and highly anticipated Episode 4 Act 3 update is shaping up to be a big one, with a new agent release and existing agents getting quite a few changes – including some to the Korean duelist herself.

Following the developer’s reveal of the changes they’re making to Jett in the next update, Shroud has voiced his opinions on them, and it’s not exactly looking good for the popular knife-wielding Agent.

Riot Games confirmed on April 20 that Jett will be receiving changes to her Tailwind ability that’ll balance the duelist to be more in line with other Agents according to the dev team.

During his April 24 YouTube video, Shroud spoke on the expected changes when asked if he thinks Yoru is playable in professional play. “With the new Jett changes, I could actually see more Yoru’s coming out,” said the former Counter-Strike pro.

“Like Jett, in my opinion, she’s still going to be picked but not as much,” he added. “The main thing that makes her good is not her daggers, they’re whatever, it’s the f**king dash on every single round perfectly. Imagine having a getaway every round whenever you want.”

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 is anticipated to kick off on April 26, 2022, where we’ll see the release of another Agent that’ll join the ever-growing roster that Riot is building.

As it stands, any of Valorant’s 18 Agents could be hit with an unexpected buff or nerf as we head into the next Act. Though players will be hoping for a buff to Phoenix as the “mediocre” agent continues to struggle.