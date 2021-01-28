Alliance announce Fearoth as first member of Valorant roster - Dexerto

Alliance have revealed the first member of their Valorant roster, with Enzo ‘Fearoth’ Mestari leading the charge for the squad.

Fearoth is the first player to be announced for Alliance’s Valorant roster.

The Frenchman previously played for Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Valorant team.

General Manager James ‘BanKs’ Banks describes him as “the complete package.”

Fearoth to lead Alliance Valorant

Valorant and Dota fans alike were excited when Alliance announced that that they’d be entering Valorant. With James ‘BanKs’ Banks was announced as the team’s General Manager, plenty were keen to see who the organization would sign next.

On January 28, former Counter-Strike talent, Fearoth, was announced as the first member of the Alliance squad.

Today, we are so proud to welcome our captain for Alliance VALORANT 🔥 🗞️ https://t.co/qOsnpPmVq2 Please join us in giving @FearothVAL a very warm #ALLfam welcome! 🏹👦🏼#LongLiveAlliance @PlayVALORANT pic.twitter.com/wXV0AfV5ax — Alliance 🏡😷 (@theAllianceGG) January 28, 2021

BanKs: Fearoth is the complete package!

“What I saw in Fearoth was someone who has real leadership qualities, but also an understanding of the game beyond what many have in Valorant,” BanKs told Dexerto.

“He’s looking at the future, not just what is happening right now. He’s motivated (without his ego taking over), and he brings an element of calmness that positively helped the other players around him. He was the complete package for me to build the Alliance team around — and I’m sure that with the right team around him, the future is going to be bright!”

What’s next for Alliance & Fearoth?

As the designated In-Game Leader, Fearoth will be keen to flesh out his ranks ahead of Valorant Champions Tour.

Both BanKs and the Sova main will be keen to form a squad that can carry the organization’s torch into Future Earth. Fans everywhere will eagerly awaiting the organization’s announcement.