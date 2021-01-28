 Alliance announce Fearoth as first member of Valorant roster - Dexerto
Alliance announce Fearoth as first member of Valorant roster

Published: 28/Jan/2021 16:05 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 16:47

by Lauren Bergin
Alliance have revealed the first member of their Valorant roster, with Enzo ‘Fearoth’ Mestari leading the charge for the squad. 

  • Fearoth is the first player to be announced for Alliance’s Valorant roster.
  • The Frenchman previously played for Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Valorant team.
  • General Manager James ‘BanKs’ Banks describes him as “the complete package.”

Fearoth to lead Alliance Valorant

Valorant and Dota fans alike were excited when Alliance announced that that they’d be entering Valorant. With James ‘BanKs’ Banks was announced as the team’s General Manager, plenty were keen to see who the organization would sign next.

On January 28, former Counter-Strike talent, Fearoth, was announced as the first member of the Alliance squad.

BanKs: Fearoth is the complete package!

“What I saw in Fearoth was someone who has real leadership qualities, but also an understanding of the game beyond what many have in Valorant,” BanKs told Dexerto.

“He’s looking at the future, not just what is happening right now. He’s motivated (without his ego taking over), and he brings an element of calmness that positively helped the other players around him. He was the complete package for me to build the Alliance team around — and I’m sure that with the right team around him, the future is going to be bright!”

What’s next for Alliance & Fearoth?

As the designated In-Game Leader, Fearoth will be keen to flesh out his ranks ahead of Valorant Champions Tour.

Both BanKs and the Sova main will be keen to form a squad that can carry the organization’s torch into Future Earth. Fans everywhere will eagerly awaiting the organization’s announcement.

Valorant Red Bull Home Ground – G2 shuts out FrenzyNoKill 2-0

Published: 28/Jan/2021 18:15 Updated: 28/Jan/2021 18:51

by Alan Bernal
Red Bull’s Valorant Home Ground invitational is bringing a new format to Future Earth. Europe’s best teams will go head-to-head for the first time in 2021 to compete for the lion’s share of $29,000.

  • Liquid vs Guild kicks off tomorrow’s matches
  • G2 wins both home grounds vs FrenzyNoKill, 2-0
  • NiP eliminated Futbolist earlier today.

Valorant’s esports scene has been quiet for too long, so when Red Bull: Home Ground was announced with some of Europe’s best teams, the excitement soon snowballed.

Revolutionizing how matches unfold, Red Bull have added introduced the concept of ‘home ground’ advantage to Valorant. Teams select their own preferred map before the event kicks off, and that will act as their permanent pick for the event.

Red Bull Home Ground: Stream

The event will be streamed via Red Bull’s official Twitch channel, where they will also upload VODs of the action after it unfolds.

Red Bull Home Ground: Format & schedule

The main event will unfold between January 28-31. Each match is a best-of-five, unless a team wins on both their map choice and the opponents (dubbed their ‘home ground’) — therefore ending the series at 2-0.

Day 2 – Friday, January 29

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals Team Liquid vs. Guild Esports 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30PM 12:30PM
SUMN FC vs. Monkey Business 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM

Day 3 – Saturday, January 30

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Semi-finals TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM 12:30PM
TBD TBA TBA TBA TBA

Day 4 – Sunday, January 31

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Finals TBD 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM 12:30PM

Red Bull Home Ground Results

Day 1 – Thursday, January 28

Round Game PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals Ninjas in Pyjamas 3 – 1 Futbolist 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30PM 12:30PM
G2 Esports 2 – 0 FrenzyNoKill 8AM 11AM 4PM 5PM

An insane series sees NiP take down Futbolist on Icebox. Thanks to some insane plays by newcomer Kevin ‘Ex6TenZ’ Droolans, as well as innovative team comps that had no Duelists, NiP emerged on top after dropping only one map.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports and new insert Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt looked great coming out in the Home Ground. Qualifier team, FrenzyNoKill, were able to match G2’s firepower to an extent, but heroics from Patryk ‘paTiTek’ Fabrowski and the latest recruit were enough to close out the series.

Red Bull Home Ground: Teams

Event favorites G2 Esports will be debuting with their new fifth member, Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt. Meanwhile, Ninjas in Pyjamas will be looking to cause an upset with former CS:GO pro, Kevin ‘Ex6TenZ’ Droolans.

The Open Qualifier ran from January 23 – 24, with FrenzyGoKill emerging victorious. This booked them a slot in the main event.

Team Players
G2 Esports Ardiis Mixwell paTiTek pyth zeek
Team Liquid ec1s Kyyptix L1NK ScreaM soulcas
Ninjas in Pyjamas rhyme CREA chiwawa Jady Ex6TenZ
SUMN FC Boaster doma Mistic Moe40 tsack
Futbolist marqnue mag0o mojj SasuKe STERBEN
Guild Esports bonkar Yacine ziz draken Sayf
Monkey Business aKm uNKOE TviQ Oniby Elllement
FrenzyGoKill (Open Qualifier)  vakk Cender feqeq Bramz M4CHINA