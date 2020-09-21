Aceu shocked after coming across Valorant bug with Omen's Shrouded Step

Valorant players have been coming across a bizarre bug with Omen that leaves the Agent outside of the parameters of his Shrouded Step, and it’s even tripping up players like Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn.

Officially listed as a Valorant player for NRG, Aceu has been growing his Twitch channel after his stint on the org’s Apex Legends roster that shook the competitive landscape throughout the initial season.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old talent has been learning the ins-and-outs of Valorant since its launch, but even he wasn’t ready to be bamboozled by a strange Omen bug that leaves the character outside of the locations it's meant to leave him off.

After an early pick gave the Attacking side the greenlight to push up on the A site of Ascent, Aceu kept himself hidden until he saw Omen channeling the short-range teleport.

Advertisement

Activating Omen’s Shrouded Step creates a shadow on the marked location of where the Agent will end up; this effectively makes it a dead giveaway for where the phantom is going to end up.

Aceu was looking to stay a step ahead by placing his crosshair on his head of where the character should have appeared. However, after the channeling was complete, Omen was slightly to the left of his teleport.

While it looks like the pro player botched the crosshair placement, the bug made him reappear somewhere he shouldn’t have.

Advertisement

In a game with a short time to kill, the bug gave the enemy Omen just enough breathing room to avoid a one-tap and take out Aceu instead.

This has been a recurring bug in the past, and it’s been getting the attention of the community since Omen was just released back into the game.

He was briefly disabled due to another bug with his Shrouded Step that let him get past the pre-round barriers. Riot took down the Agent for 24 hours after realizing that the problem was with the character, as opposed to the map (Bind) as initially suspected.

Advertisement

With more people coming across the bug throughout their matches in Valorant, it’ll be interesting to see what steps Riot take this time to fix him this time.