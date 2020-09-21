Riot confirms there's "no plans" to bring back old Valorant skin bundles

Missed out on the Elderflame collection? Maybe you wanted to add Glitchpop to your arsenal? Unfortunately, Riot have confirmed old Valorant skin bundles won’t be returning to the store in full. However, there’s still a way you can collect them all, and even get a discount.

Riot has been rotating new skin bundles through the Valorant shop every week or so. From the top-tier Elderflame skins, to the new Ego collection, these bundles are the only way to get a ton of gun skins immediately, and they come at a hefty cost.

However, some newer players haven’t had the chance to pick up the older skin bundles, like the Prime or the Elderflame. They’ve just had to wait on the luck of the draw of rolling them in the rotating shop and paying full price, instead of getting some of the bundle discounts.

Riot are looking at keeping things that way for the foreseeable future too. Valorant developer Preeti confirmed with players that Riot have no intention of recycling old skin bundles in the shop. They were once-offs, and the shop will instead be constantly refreshed with new skins.

“We don’t currently have any plans to feature old bundles, so the only way to get old stuff is to buy it in the rotating store,” they said.

Obviously, you will still be able to get skins as they crop up in your in-game shop. However, there’s a way you could still get some of the bundle discounts.

Preeti mentioned that if you buy all the gun skins and get the knife last, you can potentially pick it up for free ⁠— but don’t quote him on it.

“I think if you get all the skin line’s weapons in the rotating store and then see the melee, the melee should be free (don’t buy the melee first), but don’t quote me on that. I recommend checking with player support,” the Rioter added.

However, there’s certain things included with the bundles you won’t be able to get through the rotating shop. The “accessory pack,” which features gun buddies, player cards, and titles, will never return unless the bundles do.

“If you do it this way, you won’t get the accessory pack though ⁠— those are only available when you buy the full bundle in the featured store.”

So, if you want to pick up the Elderflame skins, there’s nothing stopping you aside from a bit of luck. However, you won’t be able to get those sweet player cards or gun buddies if you were hunting for those instead.