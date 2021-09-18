100 Thieves’ Kyedae under fire for “body shaming” Valorant Masters players

100 Thieves’ streamer Kyedae is under fire for comments she made during a costream of the VCT Masters Berlin playoffs, causing some fans to accuse her of “body shaming.”

Trash talk is nothing new to esports, as any longtime CoD or CSGO fan will tell you. It usually happens at the expense of players, but Kyedae’s comments have apparently set off quite the chain reaction.

Retweets and hot takes have embroiled people from every NA representative at the Berlin Masters — 100 Thieves, Envy, and Sentinels. So, let’s unravel what all this is all about.

As you can see in the video above, this all started when Kyedae called Envy player Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts a “scrawny f***” while his team was on their way to beating Sentinels 2-0. She’s also been accused of calling G2’s Cista ‘keloqz’ Wassim “noodle arms” by some fans as well.

Kyedae relationship with Sentinels’ star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo aside, people have been reacting with two general responses: anger at the streamer’s words, and confusion as to why this blew up in the first place.

“It’s kinda messed up to personally insult someone live in front of 50k+ viewers,” Envy player Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker tweeted about the situation. “Especially when that person has a severe food allergy.”

TenZ even stepped in with his own jab, calling the comment “pretty small in comparison” to other, unsavory comments he’s heard from fellow Valorant pros.

A comment like that is pretty small in comparison to wanting to fuck someones girl at LAN, idk thats just me tho 🤷‍♂️ — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) September 18, 2021

NA IGL Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta even had his fun with Kyedae’s choice of words by redirecting some of that energy towards 100T after their 0-2 semifinals loss to Envy.

“Sent those scrawny f***s straight to Lumbridge,” FNS joked on Twitter following the match. “Jk won 2-0 vs @100T_Esports, ggwp! Nothing but love for those guys.”

Sent those scrawny fucks straight to Lumbridge. Jk won 2-0 vs @100T_Esports, ggwp! Nothing but love for those guys. Playing Gambit tomorrow in the Grand Final! Can't wait. #TeamEnVy — Envy FiNESSE (@FNS) September 18, 2021

There’s been plenty of criticism for both sides of this drama. People piling on Kyedae for so-called body shaming, and others mocking them for getting upset about the insult.

Whatever else happens in the fallout of this off-handed comment, it seems like “scrawny” could end up being a meme in the NA Valorant scene, if it isn’t one already.