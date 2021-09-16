Sinatraa’s ex claims she “didn’t drop charges” amid Valorant team rumors

The ex-girlfriend of Valorant pro Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won is claiming she “didn’t drop charges” alleging sexual abuse despite earlier stating that she didn’t pursue an investigation.

Back in March, Sinatraa’s ex, Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez accused the Valorant star of sexual abuse, resulting in an investigation by Riot Games.

On May 17, Riot announced that Sinatraa would be suspended for six months for being uncooperative in the investigation and deferred the rest of the investigation and fact-finding to law enforcement.

Now that the six-month period has passed and teams are said to already be in discussions over picking up the former Overwatch League MVP, cle0h has commented on the incident in a series of tweets.

Advertisement

didn’t drop the charges btw LOL — cleo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) September 16, 2021

Cle0h had claimed in a since-deleted tweet that she “didn’t pursue the investigation” after “like April,” remarking how the stress of it was causing her a lot of pain.

Her comments were then referenced by Sinatraa’s friend and Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca.

“Sinatraa is no longer banned and a lot of teams are interested in him,” the Danish streamer wrote. “Cle0h dropped the charges. I am incredibly disappointed by all the streamers/organizations who immediately judged him as guilty.”

Sinatraa is no longer banned and alot of teams are interested in him. Cle0h dropped the charges. I am incredibly dissapointed by all the streamers/organizations who immediatly judged him as guilty. We will never know what happend, its annoying as fuck but nothing was proven — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) September 16, 2021

This prompted cle0h to respond by writing, “didn’t drop the charges btw LOL.”

“Dafran is so off his rocker,” she added.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if she is referring to something other than her original allegations against Sinatraa or if her use of the word “charges” was erroneously used. Regardless, it’s a much different position than the original tweet.

dafran is so off his rocker — cleo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) September 16, 2021

With Sinatraa still a streamer for Sentinels, it will be very interesting to see if he is picked up by another team, especially if an investigation is in fact still ongoing.

Dexerto has reached out to cle0h for comment.