Bronny James declares for 2024 NBA Draft & enters transfer portal

USC star Bronny James has officially declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and also entered the transfer portal ahead of his sophomore NCAAM season.

James started in six of his 25 games played for the Trojans in 2023 and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

He will work out for several NBA teams in leadup to draft night, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on X.

Bronny James came into the 2023 NCAA basketball season as the No. 19 recruit in the Class of 2024 and was projected to go as high as the lottery early in the year.

The McDonald’s All American saw his stock fall after suffering cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023 and receiving damaging projections from several mock draft boards. However, support from his father LeBron James and the media quelled that outlook.

The elder James responded to rumors that his son finalized his decision to transfer with a firm quote on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where it came from, but at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man and he has some tough decisions to make. When he’s ready to make those decisions he’ll let us all know, but as his family we’re going to support whatever he does,” James said.

As it stands, the younger James appears to be slated for a second-round selection, or could be signed as an undrafted free agent and prove his worth in the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Should he transfer, the 19-year-old could wind up at Oregon, a program he considered prior to making his college decision and attending USC.