EntertainmentTwitch

Twitch streamer Tubbo sets his toaster on fire in chaotic incident

Meera Jacka
Twitch streamer Tubbo sets his toaster on fire in chaotic clipTwitch: Tubbo

Twitch streamer Tubbo accidentally set his toaster on fire in a chaotic clip on day 45 of his yearly subathon event.

Twitch streamer Toby Smith, also known as ‘Tubbo‘ online, has returned with another of his annual subathons, also known as the Tubbathon.

While Tubbo live-streamed continuously for just under a month in 2023, this year he is looking to outdo himself and go live for 90 days.

However, day 45 saw things take a turn for the worse after Tubbo and a group of his friends set his toaster on fire.

Warning viewers to “not try this at home,” Tubbo armed himself with a “precautionary” fire extinguisher before getting ready to “toast” some toys.

It was explained that three items would be picked before a one-minute poll in the chat would allow viewers to vote on which would ultimately end up in the toaster.

For an item to be labeled as successfully toasted, it would need to survive the toaster on its highest setting for an entire cycle. Tubbo also stated that if the toaster did set on fire, he considered that as “pretty f****** toasted.”

Two rounds of the toasting challenge passed with neither item labeled as “toasted”. First, a doll made it through one cycle (though admittedly, her feet had melted off), and next a gel eye mask faced off against the heat.

In the end, it was a small rubber stringy ball named that saw the toaster burst into flames. Covering the lens of the camera for protection, the fire extinguisher had to be used as a smoke alarm sounded. No one was hurt in the ordeal.

Discussing the chaotic situation on Reddit, one poster wrote, “You don’t have the best ideas after being live non-stop for 46 days straight.”

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

keep reading
johnny-somali-arrested-again-japan-restaurant
Kick
Johnny Somali wants to work with Twitch to “destroy” Kick for banning him
Shay Robson
Kai Cenat responds to leaked videos
Twitch
Kai Cenat threatens to sue after woman leaks intimate pictures & videos
Meera Jacka
Jynxzi gifts his dad his dream car.
Twitch
Jynxzi surprises dad with his dream car for believing he could make it on Twitch
Josh Taylor
Streamers Mizkif and Adin Ross sat at desk
Twitch
Mizkif calls Kick a “dying platform” after brief encounter with Adin Ross
Shay Robson

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.