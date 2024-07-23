Twitch streamer banned after setting off fireworks in Walmart

Twitch streamer ‘Baller’ has been banned on the platform after a clip of him and his friend setting off fireworks inside of Walmart went viral.

On July 22, 2024, a clip from Baller’s Twitch stream went viral. It showed him and one of his friends, fellow Twitch streamer Hatecaps, lighting a firework in one of the Walmart checkout lanes.

You can see them freaking out about it, with one man appearing to try to put out the firework shortly after it began going off.

“Wait wait wait,” they said. “Get it! Get it!”

Walmart employees attempted to confront the streamers while the fireworks went off, but the two men quickly ran into the store’s parking lot.

Whether staff or authorities ever caught them is unknown, but Baller’s Twitch channel has been suspended. Baller’s friend Hatecaps has not been banned from the platform at the time of writing.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” Baller’s channel reads. It’s unclear if the ban is directly related to the duo setting off fireworks inside Walmart. However, it does violate Twitch’s Terms of Service for prohibited content.

“You agree that you will comply with these Terms of Service and Twitch’s Community Guidelines,” it reads.

“[You] will not: create, upload, transmit, distribute, or store any content that is inaccurate, unlawful, infringing, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, invasive of privacy or publicity rights, harassing, threatening, abusive, inflammatory, or otherwise objectionable:”

On July 4, 2024, Kai Cenat said that Twitch threatened to ban him for dangerous activity after his collab stream with MrBeast ended with a room full of fireworks going off.

They quickly revealed that it was just a set and not Kai’s actual house, which apparently saved the Twitch star from being banned from the platform.