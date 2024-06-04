Twitch streamer goes “free-spinning” while broadcasting from a rotating crate

A Twitch streamer’s broadcast from inside a rotating crate saw him “free-spinning” as he tumbled back and forth, unable to escape until time ran out.

‘DeadBlossomJesse‘ is no stranger to holding “special events” on his Twitch account, featuring them every two weeks.

However, his latest upped the ante as he streamed from inside a rotating crate that was “nailed” shut and that Jesse could not control.

The bizarre stream was the setting of a Subathon — a marathon event in which viewer donations could increase a timer’s countdown and force Jesse to continuously broadcast from inside the crate.

Showing off his set-up at the beginning of the Subathon, Jesse revealed buckets of ice, a place to sleep, a change of clothes, “air holes”, and a tube that served as his “toilet”.

Article continues after ad

He then nailed shut the door, kicking off his imprisonment in the crate; “We’re in here until the stream’s over.”

Article continues after ad

Jesse’s first day involved a couple of spins in the crate. Nonetheless, he made it through relatively unharmed and slept “pretty ok” — despite being covered in “splinters and bruises and scrapes.”

The second day, however, brought about some more intense turns. With only two hours left on the timer, the crate once again began to spin, quickly enough that Jesse claimed he was “free-spinning now.”

Tumbling across the crate amongst his belongings, Jesse struggled to keep up with the spins and fell. One person watching on the other end of the stream determined “that one looked bad,” as laughter sounded and the chat shared their amusement.

Article continues after ad

The Subathon ultimately ended after three days in the box. Jesse concluded the stream by answering questions, revealing how the crate had been spinning and that he had made the contraption himself.

He went on to thank two of his long-term friends who “helped” by providing “some of the most violent spins” seen throughout the entire broadcast; “They almost killed me… but I’m sure that those looked really good and it was a lot of fun.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time streamers have pushed the limits for a Subathon; previous events saw ‘ExtraEmily‘ spend 24 hours taped to a wall while ‘ShaktyG’ challenged himself to repeat the word “Kick” one million times in 233 hours.