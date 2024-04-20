Twitch streamer furious at Nintendo after daughter cries over online game feature

A Twitch streamer’s daughter was left so devastated that she ‘burst into tears’ after finding out Nintendo had discontinued its online game feature.

American video game journalist and Twitch streamer Jeff Gerstmann shared that his 3-year-old daughter was left devastated after finding out Nintendo had discontinued its online game feature.

Nintendo revealed the feature would no longer be available starting from April 8 for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

Nonetheless, Gerstmann had some harsh words for the company after the news resulted in his daughter ‘bursting into tears’.

While streaming, he explained that his daughter wasn’t able to read yet so had to enlist his help when she encountered a message preventing her from accessing Nintendo’s online game feature.

“On the bottom screen is an error message that says ‘This service has been concluded, thank you for your understanding,'” Gerstmann recounted.

This forced him to explain to his daughter that the feature had been permanently removed and that she would be unable to use it; “Basically I told her that she was not going to be able to do that anymore and she burst into f****** tears.”

“And I’m like God-damn, sh**. F****** Nintendo,” Gerstmann said, calling the company motherf******.