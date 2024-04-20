EntertainmentTwitch

Twitch streamer furious at Nintendo after daughter cries over online game feature

Meera Jacka
Jeff Gerstmann and his daughterInstagram: jeffgerstmann

A Twitch streamer’s daughter was left so devastated that she ‘burst into tears’ after finding out Nintendo had discontinued its online game feature.

American video game journalist and Twitch streamer Jeff Gerstmann shared that his 3-year-old daughter was left devastated after finding out Nintendo had discontinued its online game feature.

Nintendo revealed the feature would no longer be available starting from April 8 for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

Nonetheless, Gerstmann had some harsh words for the company after the news resulted in his daughter ‘bursting into tears’.

While streaming, he explained that his daughter wasn’t able to read yet so had to enlist his help when she encountered a message preventing her from accessing Nintendo’s online game feature.

“On the bottom screen is an error message that says ‘This service has been concluded, thank you for your understanding,'” Gerstmann recounted.

This forced him to explain to his daughter that the feature had been permanently removed and that she would be unable to use it; “Basically I told her that she was not going to be able to do that anymore and she burst into f****** tears.”

“And I’m like God-damn, sh**. F****** Nintendo,” Gerstmann said, calling the company motherf******.

Related Topics

Nintendo

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

keep reading
Picture of NES front loader
Tech
iPhone NES Emulator dev quickly removes app over “fears” of Nintendo lawsuit
Dylan Horetski
Image from the insideGadgets YouTube video, showing the GBA controlling the Nintendo Switch.
Tech
Modder uses Game Boy as Switch controller thanks to ingenious hack
Rosalie Newcombe
Mario in Smash Bros Ultimate
Gaming
Nintendo’s eShop closure has Smash players furious as DLC left “inaccessible”
Eliana Bollati
NES cartridge Famiclone mod
Tech
Modder transforms retro NES cartridge into fully-working console & it’s incredible
Rebecca Hills-Duty
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech