YuYu Hakusho fans are dreading Netflix’s live-action remake

Alec Mullins . 32 minutes ago

Netflix’s live-action adaptations have received less than stellar reviews, so when the iconic brand announced its plan to tackle YuYu Hakusho it set the internet ablaze with dread.

When it comes to anime, Netflix has had a bit of a mixed-bag problem on its hands. The animated shows they distribute based on existing IP — like Castlevania and League of Legends’ Arcane — have racked up quite a lot of critical acclaim.

Their live-action counterparts haven’t faired so well though, with the likes of Death Note and Cowboy Bebop getting raked over the coals after their release. And YuYu Hakusho’s fans aren’t particularly excited about their beloved show getting the same treatment.

YuYu Hakusho’s live-action remake is already turning some fans away

While the news broke about the show coming to Netflix with new life back in 2021, the internet’s collective worry began to resurface with the arrival of some promotional material on July 15.

Passionate fan and entertainer Elsie Lovelock, who missed the initial news, had quite the explosive reaction to learning about the fate of the show.

“I didn’t know they were doing YuYu Hakusho. Keep your grubby hands off it!” she demanded.

Another fan chimed in calling the news “the worst thing they’ve heard all day” which turned out to be a pretty common sentiment.

It wasn’t negativity all the way down though, as the OG show got a lot of love amid all of the worries about its new form.

“Please watch the YuYu Hakusho anime before Netflix ruins this experience for you,” one Twitter user pleaded.

The show’s fate isn’t sealed of course. Netflix could still deliver an excellent final product, but it’s clear that they’ve got a lot of work to do to win over the existing fanbase.