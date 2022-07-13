League of Legends blockbuster Arcane nominated for two Emmy Awards

Andrew Amos . 46 minutes ago

League of Legends’ hit TV show, Arcane, continues to rack up award nominations in Hollywood. The animated series has been nominated for two Emmy Awards in a Riot-first, including Outstanding Animated Program.

Could Arcane’s award season get any better?

The animated TV show produced by Riot Games and Fortiche has been taking out all critical acclaim since launching in November 2021, with the latest Emmy nomination being the biggest of the lot.

The nine-episode series which follows sisters Jinx (Powder) and Vi (Violet) has been nominated for two of television’s most prestigious awards: Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Animation.

Arcane’s sixth episode, “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”, specifically received nominations for both awards.

The Riot Games production faces some stiff competition in both categories. Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpson’s, and Marvel’s What If have been nominated in the Outstanding Animated Program section. For Sound Editing, Ted Lasso and Love, Death + Robots are among the nominees.

Arcane is the favorite for the former category after its stellar run at the Annie Awards earlier in 2022, taking home all nine awards it was nominated for in one of the biggest sweeps in the ceremony’s 50-year history.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to be nominated alongside such a fantastic group of creators and projects,” executive producer Christian Linke told Deadline. “The six-year journey to Arcane wouldn’t have been possible without the 400+ professionals who gave it their heart.”

For those waiting for after Season 1’s cliffhanger, Arcane Season 2 is in production ⁠— although no release date has been announced.