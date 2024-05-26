Yellowstone fans slam “ridiculous” Monica scene for understandable reason

One Yellowstone scene featuring Monica rant at her students has earned a new wave of hate from fans, who’ve since dubbed the moment as being “ridiculous.”

Unfortunately, Monica is one of the more underappreciated Yellowstone characters. Often, she receives backlash for disagreeing with the Dutton family‘s ways of life. Even the most dramatic Yellowstone episodes often see her in peril.

But one scene has stood out more than others for fans, and it appears in Season 3 Episode 1. In it, Monica approaches her class of university students who are waiting outside. Seeing they’re all occupied with staring at their cellphones, she sets off on a lecture about how they’re obsessed with their screens, and tells them it’s a “waste of my f**king time” to teach them. (She also calls them “sheep”, which is probably ill-advised for a teacher.)

Article continues after ad

The moment is incredibly out of pocket. Clearly, upon rewatch, this scene has stood out to fans as being one of the more ridiculous ones. (And this is Yellowstone, so that’s saying something.) Mostly, their annoyance comes from the audacity of Monica’s rant as well as the hypocritical nature of the situation.

Article continues after ad

“I’m on a rewatch and just came upon my favorite ridiculous scene — Monica self-righteously castigating her students about their phones,” one viewer wrote on the Yellowstone subreddit.

“And the kids are looking sheepish as she finishes with something about ‘wasting my time.’ Look, I too agree phones are a huge problem (as I type away on mine), but this scene just sends me! It’s so much.”

Article continues after ad

“Yep,” another user agreed. “Last one to show up. Chastises the kids for being on their phones in their free time then flounces off thereby giving the kids no class for that day. Who wasted whose time?”

Another theorized: “This scene was so absolutely out-of-pocket that it also made me burst out laughing. It honestly feels to me like Taylor Sheridan was ignored by someone who was on their phone and thus decided to go on a rant via Monica in the show.” This then prompted a different user to agree: “This is an excellent take. I bet you are right!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That scene was so self-righteous. They need better character development for her,” argued one viewer.

Indeed, the rant isn’t one of Monica’s finest moments. It’s often frustrating to see her earn the wrath of fans, however, since there’s so much potential for her character that’s never quite reached. Here’s hoping she has more to do in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.

For more, check out our guide to the most shocking Yellowstone deaths and the Yellowstone soundtrack. Or, find out what’s going on with the upcoming spinoff, 6666.