Yellowstone fans can’t get over “insane” villains

There are plenty of villains stalking the Duttons around Montana, but Yellowstone fans have picked out two as being particularly wild.

Although the Dutton family might be a little dubious themselves, they always have a villain coming after them. Throughout Yellowstone, they’re constantly battling land developers, reporters, and an army of others who are all out to take the Dutton Ranch from under them.

But somehow, the Duttons always win. Thanks to some elbow grease and a couple of trips to the Train Station, it doesn’t take long for the show’s villains to get what’s coming to them. (If you mess with the Duttons, that’s on you.)

Still, there are some long-gone villains that Yellowstone fans can’t get over. Two in particular are responsible for some of the most shocking Yellowstone episodes of the bunch, and as such, fans have called them completely “insane.”

Yellowstone fans dub the Beck Brothers as “insane” for bizarre attacks

Yellowstone fans are making a point of criticizing the Beck Brothers on the show’s subreddit, the evil brother-duo that make it their mission to ruin John Dutton’s life in the most over-the-top ways possible during Season 2.

“Are the Beck Brothers insane?” the original post asked. “Been rewatching season 2, and what stood out to me is how batsh*t insane the Beck brothers are. They hear vague rumors about a casino being built, and there first response is to kill 600 cattle belonging to a man they view as a potential ally.”

The user then goes on to point out some of Malcolm and Teal Beck‘s most heinous crimes. Killing cattle, sending a hit out on Beth Dutton, and literally kidnapping a child are all part of their mustache-twirling plot to halt development of Thomas Rainwater’s casino.

“Like, this was their response and their course of action, all within a month, to a casino they didn’t want,” the post continued. “How off their meds do they have to be to formulate this plan?”

“Yeah, it made no sense and made them very one dimensional as villains. Not very satisfying,” one user agreed. Another added: “I think you’ll find that ‘Well, that escalated quickly’ is a common statement across the plot of this show.”

“Anything’s possible when the writers just throw handfuls of poo at the writers wall,” said another. “As much as I enjoy the entertainment value of shows like this, one thing that always irks me is the way they devalue villains,” another said.

If all this sounds like a little much for our beloved Duttons, don't worry. The Beck Bros well and truly get their comeuppance.