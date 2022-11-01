Wonder Man: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead MCU series on Disney Plus

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, star of Candyman and Aquaman, will star as Wonder Man in the new MCU Disney+ series.

There’s been an onslaught of new Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on Disney+ this year, many of which introduced us to new superhero characters.

Now it appears like another new show is on the horizon, which will cover the not-yet-seen superhero Wonder Man.

Not only that, but the show already seems to have its star, in the form of Candyman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joining the MCU as Wonder Man

Despite having gotten much acclaim from working with DC, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is now switching sides over to Marvel to star in the Wonder Man series, as per Deadline.

Not much is known about the live-action Wonder Man series just yet, as the show was first announced in June, with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye co-producer Andrew Guest both being involved. Cretton will once again direct and exec produce, with Guest will serve as head writer.

And in the starring role will be Abdul-Mateen, who is best known in the superhero genre for his role in HBO’s Watchmen playing Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan, which won him his first Emmy in 2020. The actor stepped foot into the DCEU for 2018’s Aquaman, and has reprised his role as Black Manta for the sequel film, which is set to release on December 25, 2023.

As well as the horror reboot Candyman in 2021, you may have spotted Abdul-Mateen in films such as The Matrix Resurrections, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Us, and The Greatest Showman, as well as TV stints in Black Mirror and The Get Down.

Joining him will be the return of Trevor Slattery, played by Ben Kinglsey, who you will remember as appearing in Shang Chi, and as the fake Mandarin in Iron Man 3.

Who is Wonder Man?

Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, is a superhero (or an anti-hero, depending on what you’re reading) created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby.

He was first introduced in Marvel comics in 1964 via The Avengers #9, as the son of industrialist Sanford Williams. Wonder Man ended up gaining control of Sanford’s munitions outfit after he died, which is tech that had a lot of competition with Tony Stark Industries.

Williams later ended up becoming superpowered while working under the villainous Baron Zemo, which included ion-based superpowers, such as super strength. Initially, Wonder Man was actually an antagonist to The Avengers, however he did decide to join the superhero team later on in his story.

It is currently unknown what path the MCU will take with his character, but with Abdul-Mateen, we can at least expect a great performance.