Classic MTG web series Friday Nights returns to Kickstarter 

Friday Nights is ready to return on Kickstarter, with the LoadingReadyRun team looking for help in bringing an initial batch of eight MTG sitcom episodes to life.

Thanks to recent baffling decisions by Hasbro, it hasn’t been an easy time to be an MTG fan recently. From the 30 anniversary debacle to overpricing Commander Masters, to the overwhelming release schedule, it can be easy to be swept away by negativity. But now, a positive light is shining on Magic once again thanks to the return of Friday Nights!

Produced by LoadingReadyRun, Friday Nights was a long-running sit-com web series delving into MTG fan culture. The original run of Friday Nights lasted from 2011 to 2019, totaling 77 episodes.

Now, the team is looking to make a return and is running a Kickstarter campaign to bring Friday Nights back to your screens.

While Friday Nights was initially produced in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, the new season will continue with Wizards’ blessing but without its direct involvement.

Friday Nights is all set to return in style

LoadingReadyRun

Having already surpassed its $135,000 funding goal, the Kickstarter campaign is still in full swing. Rewards for donating range from stylish playmats to personalized cards based on higher-tier backers.

Amassing more funding at this early stage will not only allow the show to return with high-quality episodes, but signal interest in an ongoing future. Fans have been itching for the return of this show for some time, and there’s interest on all sides in keeping the project going.

Boasting a deep understanding of MTG play and fan culture, and hosted by long-term, reliable comedic voices, this is one project that Magic fans will want to keep an eye on.

LoadingReadyRun also runs LRRMTG, a YouTube channel dedicated to Magic: The Gathering, and promoted the format Canadian Highlander to the wider world.