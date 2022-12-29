Wizards of Waverly Place revival rumored for Disney Plus

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Everything is not what it seems… but it does seem like Wizards of Waverly place could be coming back in a new revival on Disney+.

If you could fix any problem with the slightest of means, if with a snap of the finger you could make your bed, if a certain wizarding Disney show could be getting a revival… would you believe it?

Wizards of Waverly Place, the Disney sitcom about a family of wizards in New York that kickstarted Selena Gomez’s career, is still embedded in the heart of many a grown-up kid. Even I loved the show, and I never actually had the Disney Channel.

Disney has been all about the reboots lately, with the – sadly canceled – Lizzie McGuire reboot, the Raven’s Home show, and now, Wizards of Waverly Place could be joining that list.

Wizards of Waverly Place revival may be imminent

Now, it wasn’t a star of the show that made this announcement, but recently Twitter account Ember, who is a reputable leaker, made a tweet that showed a still from Wizards of Waverly Place, alongside the Disney+ logo, leading many to believe that some form of reboot could be happening.

However, nothing official has been announced yet, and unfortunately details are slim.

But considering that a lot of the cast would be up for a reunion, and Selena Gomez becoming a TV star once again with Only Murders in the Building, perhaps it’s only a matter of time before something comes to fruition.

In fact, two stars did reunite in 2020. David Henrie, who plays Justin, and Gregg Sulkin, who plays Mason, discussed a potential reunion while reacting to some of the show’s clips on YouTube.

“I’ve talked to some people. Talked to some people that are decision-makers, to my sis Selena [Gomez] and I have to be very tactful with my response here because I’ll say there’s a lot of goodwill. I don’t think anyone’s opposed to the idea, but I think it’s a matter of time,” Henrie said.

“Could be tomorrow. Could be a year from now. But I’d say there’s reasonable hope that there will be a reunion one day.”

Sulkin added, “I can only speak on behalf of myself. I would be so humbled, so privileged and I couldn’t think of anything better.”

In terms of what the reboot could be about, Henrie has some ideas. In 2020, he pitched them to Access, stating, “Justin’s off doing his thing at Wiz Tech, he’s probably got a family, he’s busy with his duties. Alex is like a fashionista, like the Meryl Streep of the wizard world. She’s doing her thing.

“Jake [Max] is like a sub shop conglomerate, like he’s the Subway of sub shops. If you have everyone in their own world, doing their own stuff, and we had forgotten how to be a family, that would be a great place to start the show. And also, Alex, one of the big things is Alex can’t find love, until Mason comes back in the picture.”

Wizards of Waverly Place is available to stream on Disney+.