Why The Marvels director thinks Infinity War is Captain America’s fault

MCU fans have their thoughts on Avengers: Infinity War and what could have been done to avoid the snap and the multiple fatalities. The Marvels director Nia Dacosta happens to believe Captain America is to blame.

Avengers: Infinity War was a pinnacle moment in the Marvel franchise that had fans sobbing as some fan-favorite characters vanished into ash due to Thanos’s snap after they failed to protect Vision and stop Thanos from obtaining the Mind Stone.

The plan was for Shuri to extract the stone from Vision’s head, but it didn’t work. At the start of the plan, even Vision felt it was better to destroy the stone, even if it meant killing him. But, in good old-fashioned Captain America thinking, he believed that they don’t trade lives.

Cap’s wishful thinking had The Marvels director comically admitting that Infinity War could have been stopped if it weren’t for him.

The Marvels Nia DaCosta admits Captain America was wrong

DaCosta revealed in an interview that what makes Captain America should have destroyed the Mind Stone before Thanos was able to get it – causing the cataclysmic snap.

In an interview with Phase Zero, The Marvels director explained her hot take on why Captain America is to blame for Infinity War.

“I can’t remember when or why I said that,” laughed DaCosta. “The reason why it’s his fault is the reason why he’s such an amazing hero. Because he’s like ‘We’re not going to sacrifice anyone,’ like there always has to be another way. He was incorrect. But also he was right in the end because everything was fine. We did lose some people we care about.”

“But it is his fault because he should have just ripped that thing out of his homie’s head. From the beginning,” explained DaCosta. But The Marvels director did praise the first part of the MCU for sticking to who the characters were, even if some may have disagreed with their decisions.

“Even though I blamed him, I understand him,” she said. The question is when should have the stone been destroyed. Avengers: Infinity War did prove that destroying the stone was still in vain. After all, Thanos got the Time Stone from Doctor Stranger. After the Mind Stone was initially destroyed by Wanda, he turned back time to obtain the Mind Stone.

