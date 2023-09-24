Chris Evans didn’t consider himself the star when playing Captain America

Chris Evans revealed that he didn’t think he was the star when he played as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When it comes to the live-action version of Marvel’s Avengers, it’s safe to say that Steve Rogers — aka Captain America — was their leader.

From his first debut in 2011 to his end role in 2019, Captain America played the group’s North star as he led them into a battle for the fate of the world.

However, even though Cap was a shining star in his universe, Chris Evans, the actor who played him, didn’t see himself as the star of the Captain America films.

Chris Evans believes Captain America is the MCU star, not him

During a recent GQ interview about Evans’ ating career, the topic of him playing Captain America obviously came up. Evans revealed that playing Captain America felt like a supporting role in a way stating, “That was the beauty of working on Marvel films. You never really had to be front and center. Even in your own films sometimes.”

Evans went on to add that he agreed with director Quentin Tarantino’s recent statements about the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a podcast. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is, you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters, but they’re not movie stars. Captain America is the star.” the esteemed director claimed.

The Captain America actor explained how he agreed saying, “I was like, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it.”

However, while Evans may not have felt like the star as his Captain America films, Marvel’s CEO Kevin Feige couldn’t disagree more.

“I think it’s something he was telling himself, and I think it’s something many of the Avengers, including Robert, would tell themselves, which actually was very helpful to the process,” Feige said, “But in certain cases, including Chris’, it’s not entirely true.”