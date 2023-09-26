Dream Scenario is a new high-concept comedy that stars Nicolas Cage. But there was a time when Adam Sandler was the movie’s lead, as director Kristoffer Borgli explained at Fantastic Fest.

Dream Scenario is about a man called Paul Matthews, who starts appearing in dreams. Everyone’s dreams. He’s first a passive character in the collective subconscious, but as the movie progresses, Paul features in the world’s nightmares, which has a devastating effect on his life.

The movie debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival to critical acclaim. Then screened at Fantastic Fest this week, from where we wrote the Dexerto review, in which we praised the performance of the film’s lead, Nicolas Cage.

But during a post-screening Q&A with director Kristoffer Borgli, it emerged that Adam Sandler was supposed to play Paul, with events conspiring to get the Sandman out, and Cage in.

Why Nicolas Cage – and not Adam Sandler – is the lead in Dream Scenario

When asked about Sandler’s involvement, Borgli explains: “When I was writing it there were producers attached and a studio and we were talking about how to get this movie off the ground, and for a brief moment, Adam Sandler was attached.

“It didn’t work out for reasons of timing and everything – no one is to blame here, it’s just circumstantial. But it did lead to Nicolas Cage, which now I cannot see the movie in any other way. And I think that added another meta layer.

“I think Nicolas Cage specifically has a persona that’s taken on its own life, that’s out of his control. Thinking about that in relation to the script became a new layer to the whole project that’s really interesting.

“And also he made Paul Matthews such a vibrant and fun character, so I’m very happy that we ended up with Nicolas Cage in this movie. He’s fantastic, and hats off.”

You can read our review of Dream Scenario here, where we agree with Borgli, stating that “Cage is just the right man to be at the center of this storm. The actor has been the subject of countless memes, so its no stretch to believe that his face could become so ubiquitous. The walk he’s chosen for Paul Matthews – and the smile – are hilarious, capturing both the character’s narcissism, and his vulnerability. When he goes into Freddy Krueger mode, we’re looking at classic Cage, bordering on the terrifying. While his character’s apology video has to be seen to be believed.”

