Who is Furiosa’s mother? Everything we know about the protagonist’s parent

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga gives fans of George Miller’s universe our first look at Furiosa’s mother. Though who exactly is this character, what’s her backstory, and what happens to her during the prequel?

Almost a decade after Fury Road introduced us to the instantly iconic Furiosa, the 2024 prequel has now given us a far more in-depth look at the protagonist’s story. From her childhood through to the moments before the 2015 action epic, we see Furiosa grow into the road warrior we all know and love.

Throughout the opening act of Furiosa’s own film, we see a traumatic day in her childhood, one involving her mother. Appearing on-screen for the first time in the Mad Max movie series, we get go learn a little about the parental figure in Furiosa’s life.

So who exactly is Furiosa’s mother, who portrays this character, and what happens to her during the prequel? Here’s everything there is to know.

Who is Furiosa’s mother?

Furiosa’s mother is confirmed to be Mary Jo Bassa. This character, first appearing in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is the leader of the Green Place, one of the last remaining vestiges of life before the wasteland.

The Green Place was home to a number of women before its demise, many of whom worked to grow crops and sustain their families. Mary Jo Bassa was in charge of this group, though for exactly how long, or how she happened to find it, no one quite knows.

Raising Furiosa in the Green Place, Mary Jo Bassa was able to provide for her daughter, ensuring a healthy childhood, at least, as best as possible in the world gone mad.

Warner Bros. Mary Jo Bassa raised Furiosa in the Green Place, before it was soured by the wasteland.

Beyond leading her group at the Green Place, we know Mary Jo Bassa to be a warrior in her own right, evidently skilled in combat with an accurate shot and some tremendous driving skills to boot.

However, little else is known beyond that. Who was Furiosa’s father? What happened to him to leave Mary Jo Bassa as a single parent? Where was she before the Green Place? These questions and many others all remain unanswered for now.

Interestingly enough, Mary Jo Bassa’s story has no doubt been in George Miller’s mind for many years. As it turns out, the Fury Road soundtrack from 2015 even featured a track subtly revealing the character’s name.

What happened to Furiosa’s mother?

With Furiosa captured by Dementus’ men, Mary Jo Bassa takes action. Tracking through the wasteland overnight, following tire treads seemingly for miles, she eventually stumbles on Dementus’ encampment. It’s here where things go south as she is tortured and executed.

Warner Bros. A young Furiosa is captured by one of Dementus’ goons at the beginning of the 2024 prequel.

Timing her approach just right with an overwhelming sandstorm, Mary Jo Bassa swiftly kills a few bandits before grabbing Furiosa back and fleeing on a stolen bike. With the gang in hot pursuit, Mary Jo Bassa eventually splits up from her daughter Furiosa, though not before some parting words.

During their final exchange, she hands Furiosa a seed, telling her no matter what, to make her way back to the Green Place and to plant the peach tree seed.

In a matter of moments, however, Mary Jo Bassa is overwhelmed and Furiosa captured, with both now in the possession of Dementus.

When Furiosa comes to, her mother is strung up for all to see. Being tortured not only by Dementus but his men, and the threat of his wild dogs too, Mary Jo Bassa is asked to give up the location of the Green Place. Turning to Furiosa, the rabid gang even threatens the child, ensuring if she doesn’t give them the information they seek, her mother will be harmed.

Sure enough, the gang follows through on its promise. The pair refusing to give up the Green Place ultimately results in the brutal execution of Mary Jo Bassa.

Warner Bros. Mary Jo Bassa is central to the opening act of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Will we see Furiosa’s mother again?

As outlined above, Mary Jo Bassa meets a grisly end at the hands of Dementus. So moving forward in the Mad Max timeline, there’s no chance we’ll be seeing her character again after this point. However, that’s not to say another appearance is off the table altogether.

Should the Mad Max saga continue with Furiosa in the spotlight, there’s always a chance we get flashbacks to her time in the Green Place, and thus, with her mother by her side. Furthermore, with George Miller only continuing to expand his franchise, we could even see Mary Jo Bassa’s story fleshed out in a number of ways. Be it a full-fledged prequel in its own right, a spinoff comic series as we’ve seen prior with Fury Road side characters, or anything else in-between.

Who plays Furiosa’s mother?

28-year-old Australian model Charlee Fraser portrays Furiosa’s mother, May Jo Bassa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

As just her second feature-length film, Fraser made her debut in 2023 rom-com Anyone But You, before appearing in George Miller’s latest Mad Max film.

For more from the wasteland, be sure to brush up on why Charlize Theron was recast, or find out how many Mad Max movies there are.