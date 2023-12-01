Furiosa trailer reactions praise Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in new Mad Max film

The first trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has finally dropped, with stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth getting major attention online for their roles in the upcoming action film.

The Mad Max series has made a name for itself thanks to its fantastic and well-choreographed action, impressive set design, and acting. The last movie to release in the series, Mad Max: Fury Road, was received extremely positively by fans and critics alike.

However, given it dropped back in 2015, fans have patiently been waiting for another film in the series. These prayers are finally being answered in the form of the upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is set to release in 2024, will dial the clock back from Fury Road and focus on the titular character. While Charlize Theron previously portrayed Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy will take on the mantle for the new movie.

After months of build-up, the first trailer for Furiosa was finally revealed online. Showing off the star-studded cast, action, and story of the upcoming blockbuster.

While online reactions as a while have been positive, the actors have been getting major attention from the trailer. That being Taylor-Joy and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

For Taylor-Joy, stepping into the role of Furiosa was a big set of shoes to fill given just how popular Charlize Theron was in Fury Road. However, fans online seem to be excited for her take on the character.

“Anya Taylor-Joy is the closest thing we got to a movie star nowadays and she’s honestly one of the most talented actors of her generation. She has earned the level of fame she has created,” wrote a fan online.

Another praised the trailer and even stated it could be just as popular as one of the biggest films of 2023, Barbie.

“Furiosa is next year’s Barbie! I’m calling it before anyone else does! I suspect a huge majority of the audience is gonna be women similar to what happened with Barbie this year and that’s gonna lead to huge success. Mark my words!”

For Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, his role in Furiosa will see him play a villain, something many are excited to see, particularly given how much of a transformation he appears to have taken for his role in the new Mad Max film.

One Twitter user wrote, “Chris Hemsworth looks completely different and unrecognizable in this performance, this looks like something interesting.”

Another added, “It’s the most Australian thing I ever seen, Chris Hemsworth hamming up his accent for this looks good.”

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.