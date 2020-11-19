When is Scream 5 out? Release date, cast, plot, return of Ghostface - Dexerto

Filming on Scream 5 has officially wrapped, with creator Kevin Williamson confirming that the sequel will simply be called ‘Scream’.

Yes, after more than two decades and four incredible installments, the game-changing horror franchise is returning to its roots with a fifth movie that shares the exact same title as the original 1996 release: Scream.

It matches up with comments from Williamson that suggest the movie will return to pure horror, foregoing the ‘meta’ elements that have made the iconic franchise so successful and unique.

Personally, we think they missed a trick by not naming it 5CREAM, but to each their own.

While we wait for Scream 5 to hit theaters, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated sequel movie, from release date to plot details to the familiar faces who’ll be returning to take on Ghostface once again.

Scream 5 release date: When is it out?

It’s been announced that Scream 5 will be released in theaters on January 14, 2022, a massive 11 years after the fourth movie in the franchise came out. It’s certainly been a long wait.

Unlike many other movies that have been delayed due to the ongoing global health crisis, Scream 5 has thankfully finished filming now, which means it’s unlikely we’ll see any pushbacks to that release date.

Scream 5 cast: Who will be in it?

Fans of the Scream franchise will be glad to hear that pretty much all the original stars are returning – those whose characters are still alive, at least.

Neve Campbell, the undeniable star of the show, will once again play final girl Sidney Prescott. She was initially hesitant to join the cast, but was confirmed to star in the upcoming sequel earlier this year.

Addressing her decision to return to the franchise after all these years, Campbell said: “I love Sidney Prescott. It’s always fun for me to step back in her shoes, and it’s always fun for me to see the cast come back and make one of these films again and try to make another good one.”

Another fan favorite who’s returning is Courteney Cox. The actor, who plays reporter Gale Weathers-Riley in the long-running franchise, shared the news alongside a video of Ghostface and the comment, “can’t wait to see this face again”.

David Arquette will also be returning as Woodsboro sheriff Dewey Riley, who he’s played in every Scream movie so far. The actor said he’s “thrilled” to be reprising his role, and wants to “honor” Wes Craven’s legacy.

Marley Shelton will reprise her role as Deputy Judy Hicks, Dewey’s right-hand woman in Scream 4.

Newcomers to the franchise include The Boys star Jack Quaid, 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette, Vida’s Melissa Barrera, Booksmart’s Mason Gooding, Disney star Jenna Ortega, Smallville’s Kyle Gallner, The Leftovers’ Jasmin Savoy Brown, model Sonia Ammar, and Better Things’ Mikey Madison.

As original director Wes Craven is sadly no longer with us, Ready Or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will helm the sequel. Kevin Williamson will once again pen the script.

Scream 5 villain: Will Ghostface return?

We haven’t seen much from the set of Scream 5 yet, as everything is being kept under wraps. But the official Twitter account for the movie did share a photo of a pumpkin carved in the image of the iconic Ghostface mask that’s become a Halloween party staple.

It’s safe to say that Ghostface will indeed be returning to wreak havoc on Woodsboro. As always, the identity of the person behind the mask will be kept a big surprise until fans walk into the movie theater.

Interestingly, the longtime voice of Ghostface, Roger L Jackson, has appeared to suggest that there will be more than one killer in the movie, which will certainly leave viewers guessing.

Speaking to fan site Ghostface UK, he said: “The killer, the main killer, will not have the ultra-white mask. There’s something else involved.”

Scream 5 plot: What will happen?

Fans of the franchise will know that the key to the Scream movies is that you don’t know what’s going to happen. Therefore, aside from a loose plot, it’s unlikely we’ll know much before the movie comes out.

We do know, though, that it won’t be trying to ‘out-meta’ itself in the next installment. After the first movie flipped horror tropes on their head and left theatergoers shocked, each sequel has had a sense of pressure to be smarter and more self-aware than the last.

Williamson says that won’t be the case with Scream 5. During a cast reunion hosted by Looped, he assured fans that the movie will “make Wes [Craven] proud” but will also take a “fresh approach” following the Scream director’s passing.

“What I love about the new Scream is that it does take a fresh approach,” he said. “It’s this beautiful sort of fresh new movie, but it also has this nostalgic factor that runs through it. That to me was a perfect blend of how to do the next Scream.”

Scream 5 trailer: Is there any footage?

There’s no trailer or footage yet, but with filming wrapped up, we could in theory get a trailer – or at least a small teaser – any time between now and January 2022.

We’d expect to see something in the first half of 2021.