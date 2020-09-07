Jacob Kowalski actor explains how Hagrid could be in Fantastic Beasts 3

Rumors have been circulating for some time now that fan-favorite Harry Potter character Rubeus Hagrid could appear in the next Fantastic Beasts film. Now, star Dan Fogler has offered a theory on how he thinks Hagrid could be included.

Fogler is better known as Jacob Kowalski in the Harry Potter universe, a lovable Muggle (or No-Maj, for our American witches and wizards) that accidentally fell into the magical world when he befriended magizoologist Newt Scamander.

While Jacob might still be pretty new to the Harry Potter universe, Fogler isn’t, and has come up with his own theory on how Hagrid could be incorporated seamlessly into the story — and it almost, almost makes sense.

In an interview with Movie Dweeb, Fogler talks about all manner of things, but of course the subject of Fantastic Beasts 3 comes up.

The Movie Dweeb asks about the possibility of fan-favorites returning, specifically naming Hagrid as a rumored return, and asks Fogler who he would like to see return.

“There could be that Hagrid crossover that could be very interesting,” Fogler said. “I always thought about that, because I love Hagrid. Who doesn’t love Hagrid?"

He continued: “What if I [Jacob] was his adopted father? She [Hagrid’s mother] comes to Newt and she’s like ‘I have my baby boy, can you take care of him?’... Then there’s just me and I’m like ‘Alright, I’ll take care of this giant kid!’”

Timestamp at 12:56 in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vjplxx2JzjI

Fogler even currently pinpoints something Hagrid said in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as how this could make sense, referring to a conversation the half-giant had with Beauxbatons headmistress Madame Olympe Maxime.

After revealing that his mother was a giantess, Hagrid tells Maxime: “Tiny little bloke, my dad was. By the time I was six I could lift him up and put him on top of the dresser if he annoyed me. Used to make him laugh…”

Of course, there’s no allusion to Hagrid being adopted throughout the Potter series, but it obviously isn’t impossible, and this theory could possibly hold some ground given the context of the Fantastic Beasts films and how this does seem like something Jacob would do.

He also mentions that with "the whole Time Turner thing" anybody could show up — which may be another hint towards characters showing up in the future.

Obviously, we’ll have to wait and see if Hagrid or other fan-favorite Potter characters pop up in Fantastic Beasts, but Fogler’s theory definitely sounds like a fun one.