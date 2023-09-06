What is 6ixtynin9 about? New Netflix series explained

A 1999 award-winning Thai movie is returning, but this time to the small screen in a Netflix series titled 6ixtynin9, after the original.

Director Pen-Ek Ratanaruang received critical acclaim for the 1999 movie thanks to its unique and twisted idea of horror. 6ixtynin9’s original plot focused on a young woman who loses her cooperate job during the Asia crisis. She returned home to find a mysterious fortune box at her front door. While deciding to keep it, the box’s owners want it back.

Ratanaruang took a five-year hiatus and makes his grand return for the Netflix series. The new series will extend and magnify his original plot, with some added flare of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6ixtynin9 sounds like a promising new must-watch series for fans or newcomers to Ratanaruang’s work. Here is everything you need to know about Netflix’s 6ixtynin9, and if it’s worth watching.

What is 6ixtynin9 about?

Seeing as Netflix’s 6ixtynin9 is a retelling of the original, it will also follow a young woman who loses her job and finds a mysterious box at her door.

According to Netflix, “Following a similar storyline to the film, the dark crime comedy series revolves around Toom (Mai-Davika Hoorne), who’s recently lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. She stumbles upon a mysterious box filled with cash that has been mistakenly delivered to her doorstep.”

But the series has a nerve-wracking twist as to why Toom was given the box in the first place. Due to a loose screw on her front door, her apartment was mislabeled as #6 instead of #9. “When two gangsters come back for their errantly delivered parcel, she accidentally kills them, setting off a chain of ill-fated yet darkly amusing encounters that unfold throughout the show,” read the plot.

The director explained that, unlike the original movie, each episode required a growing level of tension leading to a climax.

6ixtynin9 cast: Who’s in it?

Fans of the original 1999 movie won’t get to see the main stars return. Netflix’s 6ixtynin9 stars a brand new cast of actors.

But behind the camera, nearly half of the original film crew, producers, editors, and more have returned to bring the series to life alongside Ratanaruang. Below is the full cast list of actors and their characters for Netflix’s 6ixtynin9.

Mai-Davika Hoorne as Toom

Foei-Patara Eksangkul as Tud, a rapper facing tough times

Man-Trisanu Soranun as John, a young police officer

Mine-Thanaporn Rattanasasiwimon as Jim, an alluring woman whose career relies on her appearance.

Is 6ixtynin9 worth watching?

The original 1999 movie received a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, but the new Netflix series has yet to receive a score.

With Ratanaruang and some of the original crew returning for the series, it would be no surprise if it was just as good or even better than the movie. The Netflix series follows the same riveting hook and thrill of a young woman forced into a situation she never expected based on a mistake. So far, 6ixtynin9 has received favorable and mixed reviews from audiences thanks to its use of violence and comedy. Some fans say the series falters in certain high-intensity situations.

