What If…? director says Season 3 will be “even wackier” than Season 2

What If…? Season 2 has yet to arrive, but its creators are already planning Season 3 – and it’s going to be “even wackier” than whatever’s coming next.

What If…? has an ingenious premise. It’s essentially a show for all those hypothetical stories friends talk about over a pint or in the playground: what if Doctor Strange was evil; what if there were zombies in the MCU; what if Ultron beat the Avengers, and so on.

While Season 1 received mixed reviews, its potential for letting the studio cut loose away from the MCU’s multiverse shenanigans clearly excited Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who greenlit not one, but two further seasons.

While plot details regarding Season 2’s episodes are still to be confirmed, ideas are already brewing for a “wackier” third season.

What If director teases Season 3 will be “wackier” than Season 2

In a new interview with Variety, Bryan Andrews – who directed ‘What If… Doctor Strange Lost his Heart Instead Of His Hands?’, which has been nominated for an Emmy – spoke about his plans for Season 2.

He said: “Obviously more unique stories that slowly get a little bit wilder. The first season Kevin wanted to keep it a little bit closer to the vest, have a little thing that was different and that little thing made these things different, but still tied very much to either a moment in the movies or a particular film itself.

“Now there’s more films and things to pull from, so we don’t have to have just a tiny moment.”

Andrews then teased the scale of Season 3, saying: “We can expand out and things can get a little bit wackier. We take it up a notch in Season 2 and then in Season 3 we just go even wackier.

“In Season 2, we have different characters that we haven’t really got a chance to play with before and we see how they’ll integrate with some of the favorites that come back. There’s lots of really cool stuff and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

What If…? Season 2 will be released in early 2023. Find out more here.