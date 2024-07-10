Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s R-rated A24 movie is already making people cry

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s weepy R-rated romance has a trailer, and We Live in Time is already making potential audiences sob.

Penned by Nick Payne and directed by John Crowley, the movie features the two stars as Tobias and Almut, a couple who fall in love and live out their years together. Based on the rom-com’s trailer, Almut’s cancer diagnosis forces the two to come to terms with the time they have left.

Plot-wise, that’s pretty on par with the most heartbreaking romance movies out there. What’s more, Crowley is noted for having directed Brooklyn, another emotional drama that had fans sobbing when it was released in 2015.

From Garfield and Pugh’s serendipitous meet cute to Almut’s troubling diagnosis, it’s clear there’s plenty of material in the new movie poised to get audiences sobbing. From the sounds of it, the trailer’s already done the job.

“Not me crying just from the trailer,” one X/Twitter user wrote. They weren’t the only one, with others adding comments like, “Crying at a 2.5 min trailer. It’s not going well for me.”

“Not me crying at 9 in the morning,” said another.

Clearly, a big emotional romance is what many have been hoping for. The comments prove there are lots of people out there more than prepared for the tragedy to come.

“Getting big Past Lives vibes from this trailer. Which means I’ll probably end up in another emotional spiral by the end of it,” said one comment.

“This might wreck me,” another admitted. “They’re going to have to kick me out of the cinema today because I’m already seated.”

We Live in Time premieres at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

