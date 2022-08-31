Vecna will like Jason Voorhees in Stranger Things Season 5, star says

Vecna will be “out for blood” like Jason Voorhees in Stranger Things Season 5, according to Jamie Campbell Bower.

After the Demogorgon and Mind Flayer, Season 4 of Stranger Things introduced the biggest bad of the Netflix series yet: Vecna, the limb-snapping, eye-snatching architect of The Hellfire Club’s pain.

Fans watched as the villain tore through Hawkins, breaking teenagers like twigs and invading their minds at the bing-bong of a grandfather clock.

The penultimate season ended on a feel-bad cliffhanger, with Eleven standing over the smoking town ahead of one last standoff. And now they better be ready, because Vecna is “p*ssed.”

Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 to follow…

Stranger Things star compares Vecna to Jason Vorhees in Season 5

Jamie Campbell Bower, who was first introduced as 001 in Dr. Brenner’s facility before being transformed into Vecna when Eleven banished him to the Upside Down, has teased what to expect from the baddie in the final season.

Netflix Henry Creel became Vecna after a fight with Eleven.

Speaking to NME, he said: “He’s pissed, he’s properly vexed. I don’t think he’s slunk off licking his wounds in misery.

“He’s rebuilding, and he’s out for blood. It’s like, you’ve really f**king pushed the buttons now, that classic Jason Voorhees thing – you’ve made a big mistake.”

He also said: “While revenge does play a big part in his relationship with [Eleven], I think he probably still has a desire to take her with him and live in a different sort of way because she is part of him, and he recognizes a lot of himself in her.”

Season 5 is still being pieced together, with the writers recently revealing how many episodes will round out the final chapter. Bower doesn’t know much, but he has theorized a connection between Vecna and Will.

“I think Vecna and Will have a connection that’s yet to be explored… as a fan, I’d be interested to see more of that,” he said.

You can find out more about Stranger Things Season 5 here.