Top Gun Maverick returning to cinemas for two weeks

Goodness, gracious, great balls of fire! Top Gun: Maverick is coming back to cinemas for two weeks, so you can feel the need for speed on the big screen one last time.

Avatar: The Way of Water is still to come, and will likely dominate the multiplexes with a billion-busting theatrical run. However, one fact will remain true: 2022 has been the year of Top Gun.

The sequel, released 36 years after the original ’80s classic, attracted some skepticism. Would people still care about Top Gun? Is Tom Cruise enough to get moviegoers into theaters? Is it too late?

Yes, yes, and absolutely not. Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest movie of the year, and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Get ready – it’s coming back.

When is Top Gun Maverick back in cinemas?

Top Gun: Maverick will return to cinemas between December 2 and December 15.

This is the two-week window before Avatar 2 is released, filling out a somewhat quiet theatrical slate. Simply put, most distributors are afraid to go up against James Cameron – understandable, given the first film is the biggest movie of all time to this day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Black Panther 2, Strange World, She Said, and Bones and All, among other movies, are still showing – but let’s be real, none of them compare to Top Gun: Maverick, do they?

In a statement, as per IGN, Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson said: “Top Gun: Maverick truly epitomizes the magic of the moviegoing experience, and we wanted to provide fans the opportunity to once again enjoy this cinematic spectacle as it was meant to be seen.

“This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so audiences everywhere can once again experience how special this film is.”

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ on December 22. It’s also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime and other platforms, as well as DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD.