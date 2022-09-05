Top Gun Maverick beats Black Panther as fifth highest-grossing movie ever in US

Top Gun: Maverick continues to smash box office records, as the Tom Cruise sequel has surpassed Black Panther as the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time in North America.

When Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick was announced, its astronomical success could not have been predicted. Tom Cruise has always had a powerful dominance on the big screen but the follow-up to Tony Scott’s ’80s classic is huge a milestone for the action star.

Top Gun: Maverick’s grip on audiences hasn’t loosened since its release in May, as the critically acclaimed blockbuster has dethroned Black Panther as the fifth highest-grossing movie ever in the US.

Top Gun: Maverick sweeps US box office with $700 million

In the age of superhero movies and epic spectacle, it seems that only tentpole movies from the likes of Marvel Studios can break into the higher echelons of box office stardom. Thanks to an enormous boost over the Labor Day weekend, Top Gun: Maverick has passed $700 million at the domestic box office in the United States.

According to Variety, the Tom Cruise starring megahit reeled in additional $7.5 million in between Friday and Monday. This makes Top Gun: Maverick the only film to ever hold the top spot on both Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends.

Due to its incredible success, the movie has passed Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in more ways than one. With over $1.44 billion amassed worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick has jumped over Black Panther’s total of $1.347 billion.

Brian Robbins, the CEO and president of Paramount Pictures celebrated the occasion: “We want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime ‘Top Gun’ fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie.”

Globally, Top Gun: Maverick currently sits at 12th place, though it is possible that the 11th spot held by Frozen could soon be claimed.