Tony Sirico, The Sopranos star, dies aged 79

Sam Comrie . 6 hours ago

Tony Sirico, famously known for playing Paulie Walnuts in The Sopranos, has died at age 79.

Tony Sirico has passed away at the age of 79. Sirico portrayed Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on The Sopranos alongside co-star Michael Imperioli who confirmed the news of his passing on social media.

Imperioli’s Instagram post reads: “It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague, and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big-hearted as anyone I’ve ever known.”

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends, and his many many fans,” added Imperioli.

Tony Sirico’s early years

Tony Sirico was born in New York City, on July 29, 1942. Growing up in Brooklyn and Bensonhurst neighborhoods, Sirico was quickly drawn to gangster movies starring James Cagney. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Sirico said “They’re all dressed, slicked back, they got cars, they got girls, very enticing.”

“I got close to making a huge mistake…. I almost got too close to becoming one of those guys I portray,” added Sirico.

The actor’s past, involving several brushes with the law has been widely published, would later influence his most iconic role.

Transition to acting

In 1974, Sirico got his start in acting by appearing in the Carlo Lizanni mob picture, Crazy Joe. His appearance in the movie would lead to multiple appearances as mafioso characters in Goodfellas, The One Man Jury, Mob Queen, Love and Money, and Bullets Over Broadway. On his road to acting, Sirico was trained by The Godfather Part 2 star Michael Gazzo.

However, it would be David Chase who would give Sirico the role of a lifetime in 1999.

Joining The Sopranos

The Sopranos began its six-season run in 1999, with the show’s David Chase deciding upon Sirico to take on the role of Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri. While Sirico originally auditioned for the role of Uncle Junior, Sirico agreed to play Gualtieri on the condition he wouldn’t become a “rat” later in the show. Across the show’s eight-year run, The Sopranos became a powerhouse for HBO.

Winning a multitude of awards, The Sopranos is often regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. Sirico’s performance was included in two wins for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, in both 2001 and 2008 respectively.