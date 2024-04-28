TV & Movies

Challengers’ sneaky Spider-Man reference was for a very specific reason

Jessica Cullen
Zendaya as Tashi in Challengers, yellingWarner Bros.

A Spider-Man reference in Challengers had fans kicking their feet, and director Luca Guadagnino has since confirmed why it was there.

Spider-Man fans found something to smile about in Challengers after the sports movie dropped a winking reference. During the film’s modern-day scenes, Tashi and Art’s daughter Lily comes into the living room and asks Tashi if she can watch a Spider-Verse movie with her. Naturally, this caused quite a stir in theaters, considering Zendaya’s connection to the Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

However, despite how much it might seem intentional (with Zendaya’s producer status and all), director Luca Guadagnino has actually confirmed that it wasn’t some inside joke for the superhero fans out there. Really, it all boiled down to movie rights.

As he explains it, they would have needed clearance for whatever movie Lily mentioned in Challengers. Ultimately, it made sense to use a film already under the banner of producer Amy Pascal.

“When you get rights for something to be used in a movie, it’s very complicated,” he said [via Entertainment Weekly]. “Amy Pascal, our amazing producer, was of help there. I said, ‘Amy, can we use one of your catalog titles so it’s going to be easier to clear them?’ [Lily]’s a girl; she’s not going to choose to watch The Social Network or The Post, but maybe she’s going to watch a Spider-Man cartoon, so I said, ‘Why not Spider-Verse?'”

He added: “Now I realize that it sounded like an in-joke, which, you know, the unconscious guides us all the time.”

Although Zendaya does not appear in any of the animated Spider-Verse movies, she played MJ in the most recent trilogy of Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland. In reality, she and Holland are also one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

As such, this Spidey reference might have been a “coincidence”, but it’s certainly a memorable one.

For more on Challengers, check out our guide to the Challengers ending explained. You can also find out more about the Challengers soundtrack.

About The Author

Jessica Cullen

Jessica Cullen is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's previously written for The Digital Fix, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, and Slate. Aside from her Yellowstone obsession, she loves true crime, '90s action movies, and anything with a young Harrison Ford. You can email her here: jessica.cullen@dexerto.com.

keep reading
The Misfit of Demon King Academy
Anime
Anime fans can’t believe how bad CGI in new show looks
Anthony McGlynn
Jessica Jones, Storm and Homelander lead out coverage of the best superhero TV shows
TV & Movies
The 30 best superhero TV shows
Jessica Cullen
Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Batman lead our coverage of HeroFest a week celebrating superheroes
TV & Movies
Introducing HeroFest — A week celebrating superheroes
Tom Percival
Joe Keery as Steve on Stranger Things
TV & Movies
Stranger Things fans are split on who will die after intense audio leak
Jessica Cullen

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.