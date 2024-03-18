Timothée Chalamet fans are going nuts over first Bob Dylan photos

Images of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan coming from the set of A Complete Unknown are setting the internet ablaze with hilarious reactions.

Not long after returning to our screens as Paul Atreides (Duke! Of Arrakis!) in Dune 2 and breaking some impressive box office records, Timothée Chalamet is already riling fans up for his next project.

And it’s no small project, either. Starring as the musical legend Bob Dylan in the upcoming biographical drama, A Complete Unknown, Chalamet is keeping up his musical tendencies following the success of 2023’s Wonka.

While some were initially weary about Chalamet playing the man who is widely considered to be one of the greatest musicians of all time, they can rest assured on one thing: absolutely nobody is staying calm about it.

First images of Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown has internet going crazy

First images of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan from A Complete Unknown were leaked on March 17, and fans are drawing the most hilarious comparisons in response to seeing him as the character.

Mostly, it’s all in good fun. While not much serious feedback is coming in on social media, it’s certainly drawing attention from both fans of Timmy and Bob.

The most obvious notes were made about the costume Chalamet is wearing, which has drawn comparisons to Love Actually and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. You can see some of the best reactions for yourself below:

The Love Actually thread was one that came up more than once, with one comment on X even going to far as to compare Chalamet to Keira Knightley’s character. …Yes, admittedly, they do look very similar.

A Complete Unknown is currently filming in New York City, with James Mangold directing the script co-written with Jay Cocks. Alongside Chalamet, Nick Offerman, Elle Fanning, and Edward Norton are also starring. The release date is currently unconfirmed.

